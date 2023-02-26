Western borderlands can be a bulwark against bandits − says Former President Granger

Kaieteur News – Violent crimes, including armed robbery, banditry, contraband smuggling, trafficking in persons and murder are not uncommon but former President David Granger feels the Guyana’s borderlands could be a bulwark against the ‘law of the jungle’ imposed by Venezuelan bandits and made safe for Guyanese citizens.

Granger made this statement during his recent ‘Public Interest’ Programme. He reminded his viewers of the images of Venezuelan bandits’ beheading a young Guyanese – Romascindo in 2018– causing public outrage. That grisly execution was only one example of frontier violence.

He pointed to others – of Davinda Saywack, Vernon Eudoxie, Cologne Solomon and Samuel Moses earlier – were equally atrocious. Venezuelan ‘bandas’ (ie, gangs, incorrectly called ‘sindicatos’ but are really ‘bandidos’ – bandits) have raided mining camps; robbed business places; shot at military-police patrols and attacked vessels in the Western borderlands.

“Police stations in the borderlands are still under-equipped, under-funded and under-staffed. The Force simply does not possess the aviation, vehicles, vessels, personnel and other resources required to investigate crimes, pursue criminals and protect citizens in the widely-dispersed villages, logging and mining camps,” the Former President claimed.

The Western borderlands extend for 2,100 km with Venezuela and Brazil and comprise an area of 160, 000 km² in four regions – Barima-Waini; Cuyuni-Mazaruni; Potaro-Siparuni; and Rupununi – but possessed only 40 police stations and outposts,” Granger said.

Mr. Granger reminded that the APNU+AFC Coalition had introduced innovative ‘master plans’ called ‘Plans of Action for Regional Development’ (PARD) to develop the borderlands. These aimed at enhancing educational and employment opportunities, economic development and environmental and human safety.

The Coalition created four hinterland capital towns and conducted local government elections to enable the election of town councils, enlarge democracy, stimulate local economies and improve public security.

Police administration was reconfigured into four separate public security divisions to emphasise senior police commanders’ responsibility for the four frontier regions in which they functioned. He commended the judiciary for launching magistrates’ courts in the capital towns.

Mr. Granger recalled that the Coalition re-established a mounted police troop (in Region No. 9) to enhance operational capability, flexibility and mobility; re-introduced a People’s Militia company to mobilise residents to guard the borderlands; and created the Corps of Wardens to help to safeguard the country’s human and natural resources.

However, the former president regretted that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) administration did not appoint ambassadors in Brasilia and Caracas in two and a half years, thereby restricting rapid responses to border incidents and constricting representation of Guyana’s security interests.

The Former President warned against ignoring national security in the Western borderlands. He feels that with sound advice; however, frontier violence can be suppressed and communities can be secured against the ravages of Venezuelan ‘bandidos.’