Latest update February 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rihanna To Perform :Lift Me Up” At 2023 Oscars

Feb 26, 2023 News

Rih’s comeback single has also been nominated for an Academy Award.

(VIBE) It’s been confirmed by The Academy that Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Oscars. For the first time, she will perform her Oscar-nominated song, “Lift Me Up,” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Rihanna performing at this year’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show (Getty Images)

This nomination for Best Original Song is Rih’s first. According to The Academy, more talent announcements will be shared in the coming weeks. The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in Hollywood and air live on ABC.

“Lift Me Up” served as the Anti singer’s return to music after a six-year hiatus. The emotional tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman previously earned Rih her first Golden Globe nomination. The record topped the Billboard Hot R&B Songs, R&B Streaming Songs, R&B Digital Song Sales, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs charts upon its release back in October 2022 and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Co-written by Ludwig Göransson, the franchise’s director Ryan Coogler, and Tems, the latter expressed, “After speaking with Ryan [Coogler] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The news of this performance comes not long after Rih announced her second pregnancy during this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. The full performance is available on the NFL’s official YouTube channel.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo fighting opposition

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Georgetown Dominoes Association Big Bash Minister of Sport tourney on today

Georgetown Dominoes Association Big Bash Minister of Sport tourney on...

Feb 26, 2023

Kaieteur News – The stage is set for the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) – Big Bash – Minister of Sport Edition fund-raising tournament today at the Guyana National Stadium tarmac,...
Read More
Imlach hits 62 as Demerara post 228-9 on the first day of the Men’s Inter-county four day tournament

Imlach hits 62 as Demerara post 228-9 on the...

Feb 26, 2023

Minister Ramson Jr visits GNS Providence ahead of the start of Senior Men’s Inter-County cricket tournament 

Minister Ramson Jr visits GNS Providence ahead of...

Feb 26, 2023

Root shines before New Zealand collapse in second test

Root shines before New Zealand collapse in second...

Feb 26, 2023

Amateur Boxing’s Triumph – The Patrick Forde Memorial

Amateur Boxing’s Triumph – The Patrick Forde...

Feb 26, 2023

“West Indies Masters / Veterans Cricket – Concepts & Progress so far”

“West Indies Masters / Veterans Cricket –...

Feb 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • SAVE THE CHILDREN!

    Kaieteur News – We are destroying the future of our children. Many of them leave for school early in the mornings and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: gl[email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]