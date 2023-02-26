Ogle Street Challengers win 8th Annual Fitzroy Weever Junior Memorial Football Championship

Kaieteur News – The Fitzroy Weever Jr. Foundation held its 8th Annual Fitzroy Weever Junior Memorial Football Competition on Sunday, 19th February, 2023 in the St. Mary’s the Virgin Church Compound, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara. The Fitzroy Weever Junior Foundation was established in 2016 to memorialise the life and continue the contributions of Mr. Fitzroy Weever Jr. who was a Mechanical Engineer, Assistant Dean and Lecturer in the Faculty of Technology at the University of Guyana, Convenor for the Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing Programme at the Caribbean Examination Council and an avid promoter of youth football in Guyana.

The event was coordinated by Veteran Football Coach, Mr. Bill Wilson and completed as a limited Under15 and Under10 Knock-Out Competition, with 6 teams participating in 6 games. The final game of the tournament was contested by the returning champions; Ogle Street Challengers and the Block 4 Team.

At the end of the second half of the final game, the score was tied at 2 goals apiece. The game then went to penalty kicks to decide the champion. Block Four Team scored 1 penalty while the Ogle Street Challengers scored 2 to become the Champions of the 8th Annual Competition. The Gulf Warriors won the semi-final game against the Quamina Road team both of Beterverwagting with a score of 5-1, earning them the third-place spot in the competition.

The most goals scored in the competition were contributed by Isiah Ifill; the captain of the Ogle Street Challengers who scored 13 goals, the Most Valuable Player of the tournament was Gary Nedd of the Ogle Street Challengers who scored 12 goals and the Best Goal was scored by Deshawn Dennis. The Most Valuable Player of the Under10 competition was Trevon Glasgow of the Gulf Warriors who scored 2 goals.

The Founder of the Fitzroy Weever Foundation, Ms. Stacey Weever; an Attorney by profession, commended the young footballers who displayed maturity and football skills beyond their years. Ms. Weever emphasized that the competition had become an anticipated event which gave the young footballers, their parents, mentors, coaches and their community great pride. She stated that progress of past participants of the competition is encouraging and that she was heartened by the impact made by them in the competition, particularly the players who are now national and international footballers and those who are pursing higher education in a sport related field.

Ms. Weever commended the parents and patrons on their impassioned support of all the teams and encouraged the young footballers to continue to seize the opportunities provided by the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Guyana Football Federation and the private sector which will allow them to play at the highest level of competition in Guyana.

The Co-ordinator of the event Mr. Bill Wilson, who coaches the Guyana Defence Force’ Team, commended the junior footballers on the improvement of their skills and competitive level at which they played the tournament. Coach Wilson noted that past participants; Omari Glasgow, Jerome Harrigan, Jamar Harrigan, Tyrese Dennis, Jaden Harris, Isiah Ifill and Ian Booker Jr. were now members of Guyana’s Under20 Golden Jaguars Team, the Senior Golden Jaguars Team and the Region 4 Team which won the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup Football Competition.

Coach Wilson and Ms. Weever thanked the Guyana Anglican Dioceses for providing a venue for the event over the years and lauded the generous support of the sponsors; Banks DIH Ltd., Gafoors, Builders Lumber Yard, Consultancy Experts Inc., Trophy Stall, V. I. Graham & Associates and Iconnect Cellphone Store during the closing ceremony.