Minister Ramson Jr visits GNS Providence ahead of the start of Senior Men’s Inter-County cricket tournament 

Latest update February 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Minister of Youth Culture and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, along with the President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Bissoondyal Singh, the Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle and the Chairman of Selectors Ramnaresh Sarwan visited the National Stadium Providence ahead of the re-commencement of Senior Men Inter-County Four-Day tournament after several years of its absence.
Speaking at the press briefing the Minister Ramson Jr noted that, “I have met with the GCB executives and I am pleased with the outset of the board. Of which, they have my full confidence moving forward.”
He also mentioned: advancing the interest of cricketers is high on his agenda. The Minister also stated that his Ministry is adamant on making every community centre ground ready and available to the GCB to facilitate competition of this nature.
The Minister also pointed out that the new all-weather Cricket Academy which is being built at the Providence and also nearing completion will be available to players in the coming months for developing their craft, which is aimed at eliminating any such excuses relating to the unavailability of venues for training of our national athletes.
However, at present the Albion, Anna Regina and Mackenzie community centre grounds are currently undergoing state of the art upgrades, while the community of Palmyra will now have a new stadium, similar to the Providence National stadium.
The Minister also stated that; “As part of the upgrading process the Albion, Mackenzie and Uitvlugt stadiums will be getting new international Cricket Council (ICC) standard lighting which will allows them to host International matches.”
According to the Minister, much are in store for cricket and sports as a whole. The main objective is restoring the country’s International recognition that was lost over the years. In another light, he also promises the return of the U19 championship by April as well as the inter-schools tournament by year end.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of Selector Ronnie Sarwan told Kaieteur news, “Having a full time trainer and physiotherapist, fitness of players are most important moving forward.” He noted that based on information coming in the overall fitness have been improving which is a good sign as the head selector.
Jagdeo fighting opposition
Feb 26, 2023Kaieteur News – The stage is set for the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) – Big Bash – Minister of Sport Edition fund-raising tournament today at the Guyana National Stadium tarmac,...
Feb 26, 2023
Feb 26, 2023
Feb 26, 2023
Feb 26, 2023
Feb 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – We are destroying the future of our children. Many of them leave for school early in the mornings and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]