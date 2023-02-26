Minister Ramson Jr visits GNS Providence ahead of the start of Senior Men’s Inter-County cricket tournament

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Youth Culture and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, along with the President of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Bissoondyal Singh, the Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle and the Chairman of Selectors Ramnaresh Sarwan visited the National Stadium Providence ahead of the re-commencement of Senior Men Inter-County Four-Day tournament after several years of its absence.

Speaking at the press briefing the Minister Ramson Jr noted that, “I have met with the GCB executives and I am pleased with the outset of the board. Of which, they have my full confidence moving forward.”

He also mentioned: advancing the interest of cricketers is high on his agenda. The Minister also stated that his Ministry is adamant on making every community centre ground ready and available to the GCB to facilitate competition of this nature.

The Minister also pointed out that the new all-weather Cricket Academy which is being built at the Providence and also nearing completion will be available to players in the coming months for developing their craft, which is aimed at eliminating any such excuses relating to the unavailability of venues for training of our national athletes.

However, at present the Albion, Anna Regina and Mackenzie community centre grounds are currently undergoing state of the art upgrades, while the community of Palmyra will now have a new stadium, similar to the Providence National stadium.

The Minister also stated that; “As part of the upgrading process the Albion, Mackenzie and Uitvlugt stadiums will be getting new international Cricket Council (ICC) standard lighting which will allows them to host International matches.”

According to the Minister, much are in store for cricket and sports as a whole. The main objective is restoring the country’s International recognition that was lost over the years. In another light, he also promises the return of the U19 championship by April as well as the inter-schools tournament by year end.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Selector Ronnie Sarwan told Kaieteur news, “Having a full time trainer and physiotherapist, fitness of players are most important moving forward.” He noted that based on information coming in the overall fitness have been improving which is a good sign as the head selector.