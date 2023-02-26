Mark Archer self publishes his fourth book, ‘Return to Sender’

Kaieteur News – Return to Sender is a collection of short stories that were written over a period of fifty years. The book is authored by former Director of the Public Information and Press Service Unit of the Office of the President, Mark Archer.

The book was launched officially last Saturday at Herdmanston Lodge in Georgetown.

Archer has written and self-published three other books. He told Kaieteur News that this book is different in that it is not based on a single topic but is a compilation of short stories based on his life experiences.

“These are stories I wrote since I was a teenager and kept them but I believe now is the time to release them. So I put them together in a book I hope readers would enjoy,” Archer said.

The book includes short stories such as From Lot Twelve which he wrote as a teenager— to the more recent writings; Green Card, The Engagement, Return to Sender, and Hassan – The donkey cart man.

He explained that “Many of these stories have been around for a very long time. If the characters seem familiar, it is because they are our neighbours, our friends, and in some cases family members.

The book also includes a short story based on the infamous Jonestown incident. Archer said, “I am honoured to share High Priest – The story of Jonestown; told by Guyanese who have never been heard. This is a collection of stories from people who were there; the players. The Guyanese players in the internationally renowned tragedy known to the world simply as Jonestown.”

The author said that the stories are now offered in the tradition of his ancestors; the original storytellers, who shared their histories, superstitions, and life experiences by moon and firelight.

“It is with humility and pride that I add my stories to their stories, and I hope you find the same enjoyment reading them as I did when I wrote them,” he said. Archer said books are currently available in electronic and hardcopy for sale on Amazon. He revealed that copies should be available in local bookstores in the coming weeks.

He promised that readers won’t be disappointed in the book.

Archer has been writing for years before he self-published his first book, a novel titled “Where do broken hearts go?” His next book, “Exile” was based on the immigrant experience and the third book: The Dark Horse—letters from the campaign trail is based on events of the 2011 General and Regional Election campaign in Guyana.