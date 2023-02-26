Louisa Row fire was caused by children playing with matches – Fire Service

Latest update February 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Friday’s fire that gutted an apartment building at Louisa Row, Georgetown was caused by children playing with matches, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) reported on Saturday.
“Following investigations by the Fire Prevention Department, it was determined that the fire was the result of children left unattended playing with matches which ignited nearby combustibles and spread to the entire apartment,” the GFS stated.
Four families occupied the building located at Lot “C” Louisa Row, Wortmanville, Georgetown.
The fire reportedly started at around 16:00h. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to save the building from being completely destroyed.
Apartment one which was occupied by 48-year-old Simone Moe and her family of three was slightly damaged by smoke and water while apartment two occupied by 37-year-old Candacy Lowe and her family of six was completely gutted leaving them homeless.
Apartment four was also gutted but firefighters managed to limit the damage to apartment three.
Jagdeo fighting opposition
Feb 26, 2023Kaieteur News – The stage is set for the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) – Big Bash – Minister of Sport Edition fund-raising tournament today at the Guyana National Stadium tarmac,...
Feb 26, 2023
Feb 26, 2023
Feb 26, 2023
Feb 26, 2023
Feb 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – We are destroying the future of our children. Many of them leave for school early in the mornings and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]