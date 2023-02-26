Latest update February 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

Louisa Row fire was caused by children playing with matches – Fire Service

Feb 26, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Friday’s fire that gutted an apartment building at Louisa Row, Georgetown was caused by children playing with matches, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) reported on Saturday.

“Following investigations by the Fire Prevention Department, it was determined that the fire was the result of children left unattended playing with matches which ignited nearby combustibles and spread to the entire apartment,” the GFS stated.

Four families occupied the building located at Lot “C” Louisa Row, Wortmanville, Georgetown.

Firefighters extinguishing the fire at Louisa Row

The fire reportedly started at around 16:00h. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to save the building from being completely destroyed.

Apartment one which was occupied by 48-year-old Simone Moe and her family of three was slightly damaged by smoke and water while apartment two occupied by 37-year-old Candacy Lowe and her family of six was completely gutted leaving them homeless.

Apartment four was also gutted but firefighters managed to limit the damage to apartment three.

