Imlach hits 62 as Demerara post 228-9 on the first day of the Men’s Inter-county four day tournament

Kaieteur News – Senior Men’s Inter-county first round bowled off yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium Providence. Demerara went up against Berbice, Berbice won the toss and decided to field. Demerara posted 228-9 on the first day with Veersammy Permaul picking up 4-47 from 27.1 overs. Tevin Imlach made a patient half century, while Leon Johnson and Christopher Barnwell were the only other batters to get scores over twenty (21 and 28 runs respectively).

Opening the innings for the Demerara side, Matthew Nandu and Sachin Singh got off to a slow start. Nial Smith and Romario Shepherd opened the bowling for the Berbice. The opening pair bowled a few tidy overs before Nandu moved into double figures with a brilliant flick down to the square leg boundary for four. Shepherd later pealed the edge of Sachin Singh to give Kevin Sinclair an easy catch at third-slip. Berbice picked up their first wicket on day one, the score 27-1.

Tevin Imlach joined Nandu at the crease pushed the score to 39-1 at the end of the first session on Day One. At lunch 39-1 Nandu on 13 and Imlach on 7.

Nandu and Imlach returned to the crease after the lunch break, with the ball Veersammy Permaul bowled a few tidy overs before he eventually got his man dismissing Nandu; trying to force a delivery down to the square leg boundary only to find the hands of Javid Karim standing at the backward square-leg position.

Akshaya Persaud followed shortly; trying to cut a delivery from Smith, he was out caught; cutting into the hands of the fielder standing at point.

Leon Johnson and Imlach were looking to play themselves in at the crease, quickly pushing the score to 92-3 before Johnson gifted Kevin Sinclair his first wicket, patting a gentle full toss into the hands of Junior Sinclair standing at mid-on. The score now 92-4 when Christopher Barnwell joined Imlach, with a cameo contribution of 28 runs in a 57 runs partnership between the two, pushing the score to 121-4 from 52 overs at the end of the second session.

Barnwell and Imlach returned after tea, Imlach moving into the forty’s with an exquisite cut-shot for four to take him to 43 runs not out followed by a couple of fours through the off side to register a well constructed half century in senior inter-county cricket. Barnwell eventually got out; edging one through to first slip off the bowling of Junior Sinclair.

Demerara slipped to 149-5 in the final session on the first day of play, they later lost Ronaldo Ali Mohamed taking the score to 169-6, Shortly after Imlach went; trapped in front his stumps off the bowling of Permaul, out LBW for 62 runs; hitting nine boundaries.

Demerara reached to 200-7 in 82.4 overs. Ashmead Nedd was out caught at the cover-position to give Permaul his third wicket of the day. Steven Sankar was last to get out, LBW to Permaul as he grabbed his fourth wicket of the match.

Close of play Demerara were 228-9 on Day One of the Senior Men’s Inter-County Four-Day tournament. Day Two is scheduled to start at 10:00hrs on today at the same venue.