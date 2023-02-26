IDPADA-G accuses Govt. of relentless attacks after being barred from holding town hall meeting at GITC

Kaieteur News – Chairman of the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G), Vincent Alexander is accusing the Irfaan Ali-led administration of once again going to relentless lengths to hamper the work of the organization, established to assist Guyanese of African Descent improve their state of existence.

In a letter to the editor, published by the Kaietuer News, Alexander accused the government of barring the organization from using the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC) located on Woolford Avenue as a venue to hold meetings to discuss land related issues that are affecting people of African Descent.

Alexander said the withdrawal of permission to use a public space is in fact an attempt to hamper IDPADA-G from carrying out its mandate by those who have publicly accused IDPADA-G of not carrying out its mandate.

He said it also flies in the face of the constitutional rights of association and assembly.

The IDPADA-G chair explained that though the meetings are usually held at the GITC, a last minute decision was taken by the school which falls under the Ministry of Education not to allow IDPADA-G to hold the meeting there.

Alexander and his team were informed of the decision last evening, hours before the meeting was scheduled to commence.

“IDPADA-G has organised a town hall meeting at GITC on Sunday, Feb. 26 to discuss land issues affecting the people of African descent. On the eve of the meeting, IDPADA-G has been advised that the venue is no longer available. No explanation has been offered,” IDPADA-G’s Chair said.

As a result, the venue has been changed to the Critchlow Labour College located on Woolford Avenue, opposite the GITC.

“The Irfaan Ali Administration has once again shown its hand on its disposition to IDPADA-G and the People of African Descent,” Alexander said while noting that IDPADA-G from its very inception, in 2018, had held its public engagements at that venue.

He said: “This denial has come in the wake of the withdrawal of the Government subvention as of September 2022 and a smear campaign against the organisation.”

In that campaign, IDPADA-G has been accused of not delivering to the people of African descent. He said nevertheless that “IDPADA-D will not wilt under this relentless attack”.

The government has been withholding the $8M per month subvention from IDPADA-G hampering the organization from fulfilling its obligations based on the UN mandate. The Afro-Guyanese organisation has since taken the Government to Court over the subvention.

IDPADA-G said it has assisted hundreds of Guyanese in the process of developing businesses through training in the writing of business proposals financials.

According to the lawsuit, IDPADA-G is seeking an Order of Mandamus to have the subventions that was budgeted for last year, returned to the Organisation ahead of the final determination of the court matter.

The organization said had a legitimate expectation of the subvention based on engagements and agreements made with the previous and current Governments. The organisation was given no reason or notification as to why the funds were ceased.

Their Attorney Nigel Hughes said that the Government “breached the legitimate expectancy” to pay the annual subvention which is handed over in 12 equal parts as per months of the year. He said too that the act of cessation of payment is an abuse of power.

Further, he said that the Government should have declared or placed on notice, that changes to the distribution of funds would occur and give the organisation an opportunity to be heard.

The Government nonetheless has been withholding IDPADA-G’s monthly subvention of $8M over claims of mismanagement – an allegation the organisation has rubbished.

Earlier this month, IDPADA-G wrote to the Government to hold talks on the issue of their subvention which has been withheld.

Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire called the case a national embarrassment and urged the two sides to consider mediation.