Georgetown Dominoes Association Big Bash Minister of Sport tourney on today

Feb 26, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The stage is set for the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) – Big Bash – Minister of Sport Edition fund-raising tournament today at the Guyana National Stadium tarmac, East Bank Demerara.

The tournament, the first of its kind to be hosted at the National Stadium will bring together affiliates of the Association as well as teams from across the country as well as Corporation, Ministries and the Private Sector.

Colin Boyce, Vice President of the Georgetown Dominoes Association receives one of the trophies from a representative of Trophy Stall.

Colin Boyce, Vice President of the GDA said the tournament is being sponsored by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Hon. Charles Ramson and the Association’s first event for its calendar year. Also sponsoring the event is Trophy Stall of Bourda market. Boyce expressed gratitude to Minister Ramson and Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall for contributing to the tournament during as simple presentation ceremony yesterday.

Prizes will be awarded to the top four finishers with the first place team receiving $300,000 dollars and a trophy, second securing $150,000 plus a trophy, third place $75,000 and a trophy and fourth place $35,000 and a trophy.

The Most Valuable Player in the final will receive $15,000 and a Trophy.

Associations and first division teams will pay $15,000 to register while ministries and private sector teams will pay $10,000 registration fee.

Registration will close at 13:30 hours.

