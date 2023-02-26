Emperor Tamarin (Saguinus imperator)

=Interesting Creature=

Kaieteur News – The emperor tamarin is a very small primate so named for having a large mustache like German emperor Wihelm II and can be found in Brazil, parts of Peru and Bolivia that are part of the southwest Amazon Basin.

It is considered to be an endangered species on the ICUN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) red list. It has a predominantly grey colored fur, with yellowish speckles on its chest along with black hands and feet.

However, what is most distinctive about this creature is its long, white beard, which extends to both sides of its face beyond the shoulders making it look “like a wise old Chinese man seen in movies”. The animal grows to a length of 23–26 centimetres, weighs 500 grams and sports a long tail measuring over 40 centimetres long.

Aside from its colours and visually striking beard, tamarins are very small, compared to most other primates. Using their claws, they cling to tree branches, maintaining a consistent verticality in the jungle environment. To navigate their lush habitat, the primates leap and move quickly through trees, rarely touching the forest floor.

Tamarins normally forage and live in groups of two to eight but can range from four to eighteen. They consume a wide range of plants in their daily dietary routine and eat fruits and flowers, many of which are readily available due to their flourishing vegetation habitats.

Exudes of plants such as gums and saps, easily gouged from the trees that they live in are also part of its diet. Despite a large part of their diet consisting of plants, they are not vegetarians and are known to prey on small animals such as frogs and even insects.

Unlike other primates where there is a dominant male that mates with many females, Tamarins have a dominant female that can have multiple male partners.

This mating system works to ensure paternal investment in offspring. If a female mates with multiple males and gives birth to a litter, males are more likely to invest because of the possibility that one of the infants will carry their genes onto the next generation. Male emperor tamarins have also been observed to spend the most time with infants, often caring for infants while the dominant female forages. They are reported to be more observant of their infants, more protective and known to react faster to infant distress calls than females.

