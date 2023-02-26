Amateur Boxing’s Triumph – The Patrick Forde Memorial

Kaieteur News – Combat sports hold a place of special reverence in the world of spectator sports. It’s the beauty in the brutality that evokes a sentiment of cohesion that we all can, unfortunately, appreciate and comprehend.

Boxing, in particular, is at the zenith of this human phenomenon and was evident in all its grandeur during the return of international pugilism [since 2019] at the National Gymnasium under the banner of the Patrick Forde Memorial Championship.

The relevant literature on the legendary pugilist is immense. However for the sake of newcomers, and casual readers, a brief trip down memory lane is a deserved and respectable exercise for this fabled figure.

Forde etched his name in the annals of Guyana’s boxing history by becoming the first Guyanese to contest for a world title under the Golden Arrowhead.

His maiden attempt at international immortality ended in a contentious loss to Salvador Sanchez of Mexico for the World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight title on September 13, 1980. Though he was able to acquire the WBC Fecarbox and Commonwealth featherweight straps respectively, Forde lost his second attempt at international glory to Panamanian Eusebio Pedroza on February 14, 1981, for the WBA featherweight title.

Forde, who transitioned to another plane of existence in 2011 at the tender age of 55, ended his career with a remarkable 23-fight record of 19 wins and four defeats.

Guyana Boxing Association President, Steve Ninvalle, during a post-tournament remark, said, “A lot of planning went into this and we are really happy with the turnout. If you go to all the spectators they will tell you that they had a wonderful time and this is what we are about, not only having the exposure for our boxers but to make sure too that the spectators too have a good time.”

He further said, “Each and every fight on this card is something to be applauded and I don’t want to blow our own trumpet but we will try to transform this to the statutory competitions that we have so that Guyanese keep clamoring to return to the good days. You don’t have to return to the good days, these are the good days of amateur boxing.”

The brief above-mentioned soliloquy was an understatement of the evidence at hand, which could be seen, felt, and heard by the decibel level emanating from the facility. Bottles of brew, each of a different make, coupled with music, a military-styled band, and a cocktail section, created a distinctively inspiring environment that was cultured but combative.

To use the modern or mainstream jargon, ‘It was a movie’, would paint an applicable description of the cinematography, and ambiance that was at the forefront of the collective atmosphere experienced by the legion of spectators.

The fluidity of the tournament’s logistical machinery was staggering and played a seminal role in this undertaking. Precision was the hallmark of the evening, both in and outside the squared circle.

Fittingly, the prestigious event had an ensemble cast of international repute from Barbados, Suriname, St. Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago, who ultimately played their parts to perfection in delivering performances worthy of the theatre.

Every jab, each hook, and body blow seemed to be met, with a collective chorus of contrasting emotions. Unmistakably, it appealed to their tribal nature, as our perceived appetite for controlled brutality, a derivative of the sweet science was on full display.

After all, the cliqued expression of blood, sweat, and tears, which are paved in the journey of preparation, execution, and eventually, the conclusion of the respective battles, were mutually appreciated by the throng of screaming spectators, who comprehend the rudimentary reality and consequences of the fistic endeavour, much to the gratitude of the combatants.

The aforementioned is an unwritten law. Boxing is rooted in our cultural DNA, and the Patrick Forde Memorial given its extraordinary significance and resulting accomplishment and success should be celebrated, as it provided the perfect advertisement of the discipline’s continued societal and sporting value.

This is a coefficient that can be measured and translated in the simplest of answers, from often the most ardent of questions, of what can be achieved if a logical understanding of both the sport’s culture and history, and the GBA’s developmental plans are wedded to perfection.

Many sub-plots were interwoven in the event, though the most prominent was the return of female international boxing, as means of preparation for impending international campaigns. For this simple decision, acclamations should be forthcoming for the leadership of the GBA, given the indifference that is often meted out to women’s sports.

The only criticism, though of a minimum consequence, that could be foisted on the tournament is that more female international fights, of which three transpired on the evening, should have occurred. One suspects that this reality will be accommodated in future editions.

Overall, the flawless execution of the event by the GBA illustrates that a notable market exists for the product given its overwhelming achievement. The marriage of a festival and fight night, which could be used to appropriately describe the evening’s proceedings, illustrates the steps required for not only the resuscitation but the future for the sustained growth of the sport.

Given the response and overwhelming turnout, one wonders what can be achieved if boxing was to be given the fiscal assistance often afforded to other disciplines of less accessibility and egalitarianism, and historic status.

Amateur boxing is on the right path and in good hands. That can’t be questioned! Kudos to the GBA.