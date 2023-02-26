$14M Kokshebai Nursery School commissioned

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education on Tuesday commissioned for the first time a nursery school in the Kokshebai Village located in South Pakaraimas, Region Nine to the tune of $14 million.

The school which was commissioned by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall will no longer see children from the village walk for miles to receive their education.

The Kokshebai Nursery School was constructed by Osbert Rebeiro.

According to the Ministry, previously, the pupils manoeuvred the rough terrains for more than five miles as they travelled to Taushida, a neighbouring village to receive an education.

Delivering remarks at the commissioning ceremony, Minister Manickchand stated that ensuring each child receives an education regardless of their geographic location remains a top priority for the Government. She told parents that the Government firmly believes that once given the resources, the children of the hinterland can achieve the same success as those on the coastland.

The Minister further stated that constructing a school is only part of giving children a strong education; the other part is ensuring there are trained teachers in each classroom.

The Education Minister highlighted that additionally, the Ministry’s Breakfast programme will be extended to the village, textbooks will be given to each pupil and in July, each school-aged child will receive $40,000 through the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant programme.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall said that the school’s commissioning is part of the Government’s agenda to ensure every citizen benefits from the rapid development that is taking place.

Meanwhile, Ministers Manickchand and Dharamlall commissioned a health facility in the village. They said the health facility will ease the villagers’ burden of travelling to other neighbouring villages to access basic healthcare.

Additionally, on Tuesday, the two ministers had turned the sod for the construction of a $1.7 billion secondary school in Karasabai, Region 9.