Policeman dies hours after ‘Mash day’ accident, colleague recovering

Kaieteur News – Alden Reynolds, one of the policemen hospitalized following the Heathburn Public Road, East Bank Berbice (EBB) accident on Thursday has died.

The 40-year-old police of 40 of Sanvoort Village, West Canje Berbice, and also of Tucber Village, New Amsterdam, Berbice succumbed to his injures while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Reynold’s colleague, 37-year-old Detective Sergeant Javon Thomas, is said to be recovering at GPHC. He reportedly has several broken limbs among other injuries.

Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus told Kaieteur News that Reynolds died Friday afternoon and that he along with ranks will visit Reynold’s family today sympathise.

Reynolds was stationed at the Whim Police Station and loved playing Domino and participating in activities hosted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF). He was described as a team player and a dedicated worker.

According to reports, Reynolds and Thomas were standing in close proximity to a car that was parked along the Heathburn parapet when hire car bearing registration number HD 2816 owned and driven by Troy Henry of Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice slammed into them.

Police said Henry was speeding along the eastern lane when he lost control of his car and crashed into the rear end of a parked Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), PAC 4187, owned by Karen Thomas. With the impact, the car ploughed into Thomas and Reynolds who were standing nearby.

Henry was arrested at the scene and blood alcohol content (BAC) test was done on him. The test determined that he was over the legal limit (.48 and .51).