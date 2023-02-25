Latest update February 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Policeman dies hours after ‘Mash day’ accident, colleague recovering

Feb 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Alden Reynolds, one of the policemen hospitalized following the Heathburn Public Road, East Bank Berbice (EBB) accident on Thursday has died.

Dead: Alden Reynolds

Dead: Alden Reynolds

The 40-year-old police of 40 of Sanvoort Village, West Canje Berbice, and also of Tucber Village, New Amsterdam, Berbice succumbed to his injures while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Javon Thomas

Javon ThomasJavon Thomas

Reynold’s colleague, 37-year-old Detective Sergeant Javon Thomas, is said to be recovering at GPHC. He reportedly has several broken limbs among other injuries.

Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus told Kaieteur News that Reynolds died Friday afternoon and that he along with ranks will visit Reynold’s family today sympathise.

Reynolds was stationed at the Whim Police Station and loved playing Domino and participating in activities hosted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF). He was described as a team player and a dedicated worker.

According to reports, Reynolds and Thomas were standing in close proximity to a car that was parked along the Heathburn parapet when hire car bearing registration number HD 2816 owned and driven by Troy Henry of Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice slammed into them.

Police said Henry was speeding along the eastern lane when he lost control of his car and crashed into the rear end of a parked Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), PAC 4187, owned by Karen Thomas. With the impact, the car ploughed into Thomas and Reynolds who were standing nearby.

Henry was arrested at the scene and blood alcohol content (BAC) test was done on him. The test determined that he was over the legal limit (.48 and .51).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo fighting opposition

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Brits, Khaka lead stunning South Africa into Women’s T20 World Cup final

Brits, Khaka lead stunning South Africa into Women’s T20 World...

Feb 25, 2023

AFP – Tazmin Brits and Ayabonga Khaka inspired a shock six-run victory for South Africa against England in their Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final at Newlands in Cape Town yesterday. Brits...
Read More
Local Senior’s Inter-County Four-Day competition first round starts today

Local Senior’s Inter-County Four-Day...

Feb 25, 2023

England’s Brook, Root hammer New Zealand on day one in Wellington

England’s Brook, Root hammer New Zealand on...

Feb 25, 2023

Kings Basketball Club novelty 4 on 4 u-17 tournament starts today at New Silvercity hard court

Kings Basketball Club novelty 4 on 4 u-17...

Feb 25, 2023

Maria’s Pleasure, Arthurville triumph

Maria’s Pleasure, Arthurville triumph

Feb 25, 2023

GAPLF issues Notice of its Annual General Meeting

GAPLF issues Notice of its Annual General Meeting

Feb 25, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • SAVE THE CHILDREN!

    Kaieteur News – We are destroying the future of our children. Many of them leave for school early in the mornings and... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]