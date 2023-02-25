New CPCE training college commissioned in Reg. 9

Latest update February 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – No longer will trainee teachers in Region Nine have to travel to the coast to attend the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), as a new training college building was commissioned in Lethem on Friday.
The building which was constructed last year to the tune of $28 million was commissioned by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock noted that the construction of the building is an important achievement for the people of Region Nine. He added that the facility would take off the burden trainee teachers face, having to travel all the way to the city to receive their training.
“It is very expensive for our students to go to the coast and rent an apartment and travel everyday to the university,” he said.
The regional chairman charged the teachers and students from the region to take up the opportunities being made available to them even as the government and regional administration are working towards improving the region’s education system.
Minister Dharamlall said that education will play a very critical role in the transformation of the country.
“And one of the things that he [President Irfaan Ali] has been doing as we traverse the country including in the regions is to ensure that the conditions of education including those for pupils, as well as for teachers and administrators that those conditions are optimize and where there are no conditions, we will make sure that the conditions are present but they are present to provide world-class training and opportunities for our pupils,” the Minister said.
He told the gathering on Friday that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP) government is working assiduously to ensure that teachers, pupils and all those involved in the education sector are provided with all the necessary tools need to enhance their status.
According to the Minister, the facility has the capacity to train at least 60 teachers at a time. The building is outfitted with an Information Technology laboratory, kitchen area, conference room, wash room facilities and a play room.
Back in November, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand had commissioned a CPCE building in Region Three for trainee teachers there. She had noted that the commissioning of the facility forms part of her ministry’s plan to achieve 100 per cent trained teachers in the classroom.
