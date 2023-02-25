Maria’s Pleasure, Arthurville triumph

Kaieteur News – Maria’s Pleasure and Arthurville recorded victories when the Wakenaam leg of the Republic Bank ‘five for fun’ primary schools Windball competition commenced recently at G Square Cavaliers ground in Belle Plaine.

Arthurville beat Sans Souci by scoring more bonus points after the initial encounter ended as a tie. Arthurville batted first and scored 93 from their allotted five overs. Alex Welcome made 15 while extras contributed 18. Feyyad Baksh took two wickets. Sans Souci responded with 93.

Ugesh Ramnarine made 14 and extras assisted with 15. Jayden Dowlin took two wickets. Arthurville scored three bonus points while Sans Souci failed to score in the bowl off which followed.

Maria’s Pleasure beat Zeelandia by 26 runs. Batting first, Maria’s Pleasure made 106. Hayford Daniels made 14. Navindra Singh and Onika Daniels picked up two wickets each. Zeelandia made 80 in reply. Annale Adams made 14. Anna Benjamin and Hayford Daniels claimed two wickets each.

Maria’s Pleasure overcame Sans Souci by six runs. Sans Souci scored 95 taking first strike. Feyyad Baksh struck 16. Maria’s Pleasure responded with 101. Feyyad took two wickets.

The competition regulations states that each team shall commence their innings with 50 runs and three runs shall be deducted for each dismissal.

Wides and No balls shall result in two runs apiece. Each batter shall bat for six balls while each player must bowl one over. Bonus points scored from the pre match bowl off shall be added to the team’s total.