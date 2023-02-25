Local Senior’s Inter-County Four-Day competition first round starts today

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Male Inter-County 2023 Four-Day tournament commences today at the Guyana National Stadium (GNS), Providence. First round action of the GCB Seniors Inter-County four day championship will see Demerara taking on Berbice at the GNS, while Essequibo take on GCB Select XI at the Enmore Community Centre ground from February 25-28 (today to Tuesday).

This senior four day competition will also serve as preparation for the Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) team, prior to the resumption of the West Indies 2023 Championship which is scheduled for March 15.

The re-introduction of the Four-Day format in the GCB’s calendar of activities is a major step for the GCB as these matches will also provide players the opportunity to stake a claim for selection on the GHE team.

Last October, the GCB held the first senior Inter-county tournament after more than a five-year absence when the Super50 tournament was played. Berbice were crowned champions after they defeated Essequibo in the final which was played at Providence. However, the first round of the 2023 senior four-day inter-county championship bowls off at the GNS today.

Demerara squad: Leon Johnson (Captain), Matthew Nandu, Raymond Perez, Tevin Imlach, Akshaya Persaud, Shamar Yearwood, Christopher Barnwell, Ronaldo Ali Mohamed, Richie Looknauth, Ashmead Nedd, Steven Sankar, Qumar Torrington, Sachin Singh and Sachin Balgobin.

The Manager of the Demerara team is Puneet Jaigopaul and Head Coach is Garvin Need. The reserves are Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Chris Balgobin, Navendra Persaud, Kishan Tracy, Ronaldo Renee, Riyad Latiff and Jermain Ramroop.

Likewise, the Berbice squad: Veerasammy Permaul (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Tommani Ceasar, Adrian Sukwah, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Jonathan Foo, Anthony Bramble, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Nial Smith, Shamar Joseph, Garfield Benjamin and Shamar Angel.

The reserve players for the Berbice team are Javed Karim, Seon Glasgow, Seon Hetmyer, Suresh Dhanai, Nigel Deodat and Kwesi Mickle. The Head Coach is Julian Moore and Team Manager Travis Hardcourt.

Action starts at 10:00 am from 25-28 February at the Guyana National Stadium and the Enmore Community Centre ground. With second the round of the Senior Male’s Inter-County Four-Day championship scheduled for March 3-6.