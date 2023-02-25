Latest update February 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kings Basketball Club novelty 4 on 4 u-17 tournament starts today at New Silvercity hard court

Feb 25, 2023 Sports

– Sixteen teams vying for supremacy

Kaieteur News – Kings Basketball Club in collaboration with Brusches Basketball Foundation and Gary Stephens will start their 4 X 4 basketball tournament for Under17 players today as sixteen teams are contesting this novelty championship at the Silvercity hard Court in Linden.

Teams must register six players inclusive of two females with one being on the court at all times.

The round robin play will be today at 3.00pm and tomorrow (Sunday) same time to arrive at the teams making it to the semifinals and final which will be contested on Saturday, March 11 at the same venue.

The contesting clubs are placed in two groups and they are Group A with five teams battling it out namely Kings, B, Kwakwani, Block 22 Flames, Kid’s Rock A, and Victory Valley Royals A.

Group B is made up of Victory Valley Royals B, Kings A, Retrieve Raiders and Kid’s Rock B.

Today and tomorrow the matches scheduled to be played are in Group A the matches are Kid Rock A versus Kings B, Royals A against Kwakwani, Block 22 versus Rock A, Royals B versus Kings B, Block 22 against Kwakwani, Rock A and Royals A, Kings B face Kwakwani, Block 22 versus Royals A, Rock A against Kings B and Kwakwani tackle Block 22.

In Group B, Rock B against Raiders, Kings versus Royals B, Raiders face Royals B, Kings A clash with Rock B, Raiders against Kings A and Rock B meet Royals B.

