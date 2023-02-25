Latest update February 25th, 2023 12:59 AM

Housing Ministry inks over $50B in contracts for infrastructural works in Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 &10

Feb 25, 2023 News

– to construct $3.4B four-lane road from Great Diamond to Craig

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water along with the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on Friday signed contracts valued $56.8B to kick-start its 2023 housing infrastructure development programme in Regions Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven and 10.

The 126 contracts were signed by CH&PA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sherwyn Greaves at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. The contracts were signed for the execution of infrastructural works including roads, bridges, culverts and electrical networks across the four regions and also for the construction of a new four-lane highway from Great Diamond to Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

CEO of CH&PA Sherwyn Greaves signing one of the contracts yesterday. (Photo courtesy, Ministry of Housing and Water)

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal charged the contractors to mobilize as quickly as possible and to complete the projects in an efficient and timely manner. He also urged them to communicate with the Ministry and CH&PA should they encounter any issues during the execution of the contracts.

The CH&PA CEO in his address yesterday urged the contractors to ensure their work matches necessary standards and that the works are done in a timely manner as the citizens are awaiting these works.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal speaking at the contract ceremony on Friday.

The contracts signed on Friday are for the construction of a four-lane highway from Great Diamond to Craig worth $3.43 billion; infrastructure development works at Meten-en-Meer-Zorg Phase 3, Stewartville East and West, Leonora Phase Two in Region Three worth $15.47 billion; infrastructure development works at De-Engrat, Hope Block 6, Hope Blocks A and B, La Resouvenir and Success, Good Hope Phase 4, Great Diamond Block 3, Great Diamond Block 7, Golden Grove Block 2, Golden Grove Block 13 in Region Four worth $21.78 billion; infrastructure development works at Burma Phase 2, Balthyock, Shieldstown in Region Five worth $3.31 billion; infrastructure development works at Palmyra, No. 75 village, No. 76 village in Region Six worth $9.4 billion; infrastructure development works at Bartica in Region Seven worth $1.08 billion; and infrastructure development works at Silica City in Region Ten worth $2.11 billion.

The Ministry was allocated some $72 billion from the national budget this year to execute its projects.

