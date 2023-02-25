Good Mash despite the weather

Latest update February 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 25, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Mixing and Mashing but no private sector in the mix on Mash Day. Its noticeable absence is cause to ponder.
The ministries and government agencies really came together to put on a good show. There was the fusion of colour, creativity, concepts, vibrancy and togetherness. I was particularly impressed by the showing of the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs, Public Works, Human Services, Education, Public Service, Natural Resources, but the show stealer for me was the GPF, with its color scheme and uniformity. It was a sight to behold all the participants in the band decked out in white footwear. The absence of some big regions in the mix is also cause to ponder. All in all it was a good show and despite the weather the mash spirit was alive and in no way diminished or lessened after a two year absence. The energy of bands in the rain was palpable. The planners and executioners of the event can take a bow.
On a note of observation: isn’t time the National Park be given an upgrade particularly the stand with better seating and lighting? To have to sit for such long hours on hard wood is uncomfortable. Further the poor lighting in the stand was unacceptable. The judges’ tent needed lighting. It had to be realized that the event would run into the night, given the late start, and arrangements should have been made for lights to be installed.
Sincerely,
Shamshun Mohamed
