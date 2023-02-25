GAPLF issues Notice of its Annual General Meeting

Latest update February 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 25, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday 11th March 2023 from 09:00hrs at Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue.
Confirmation of minutes of previous Annual General Meeting along with key reports from the President, General Secretary and Treasurer will come ahead of the main feature, the election of office bearers.
The full agenda of the meeting is as schedule:
Time: 09:00hrs – 11:00.
Venue: Racquet Centre Woolford Avenue
AGENDA
Jagdeo fighting opposition
Feb 25, 2023AFP – Tazmin Brits and Ayabonga Khaka inspired a shock six-run victory for South Africa against England in their Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final at Newlands in Cape Town yesterday. Brits...
Feb 25, 2023
Feb 25, 2023
Feb 25, 2023
Feb 25, 2023
Feb 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – We are destroying the future of our children. Many of them leave for school early in the mornings and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]