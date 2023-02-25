GAPLF issues Notice of its Annual General Meeting

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday 11th March 2023 from 09:00hrs at Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue.

Confirmation of minutes of previous Annual General Meeting along with key reports from the President, General Secretary and Treasurer will come ahead of the main feature, the election of office bearers.

The full agenda of the meeting is as schedule:

Time: 09:00hrs – 11:00.

Venue: Racquet Centre Woolford Avenue

AGENDA

Welcome. Renewal of Affiliation. Confirmation of minutes of previous Annual General Meeting. President’s Report. General Secretary’s Report. Treasurer’s Report. Election of Office Bearers. Any Other Business.