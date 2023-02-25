Five money laundering suspects surrender

Latest update February 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 25, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Five of the eight money laundering suspects who police have issued a wanted bulletin for have surrendered to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). This was confirmed by Head of SOCU, Faizal Karimbaksh.
Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva confirmed that on Friday 39-year-old Melicia Adella, of Lot 99 Inner Bagotsville, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Lot 347 Ruimveldt, Georgetown and Lot 74, Accabra Drive Kara Kara Housing Scheme, Mckenzie, Linden surrendered to police in his presence.
Notably, the names of the other suspects who surrendered were not released.
On Tuesday, Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued wanted bulletins for eight persons in relation to money laundering and other serious offences.
Bulletins were issued for Denzel Lawrence Muir, 29, of 194 First Street Mocha Arcadia East Bank Demerara; Aubrey Anthony Fraser, 26, of Lot 75 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara, Mc Kenzie, Linden; Leon Anthony Williams, 24, of Lot 74 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara Housing Scheme, Linden; Cassandra Alexandra, 27, of Lot 58 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara Housing Scheme, Mackenzie, Linden, Upper Demerara River; Akeem Elijah Powers, 28, of Lot 918 Victory Valley, Linden, and Lot 37 West Watoaka Farm Road, Linden; Khadijah Nafeesah, 26, of 266 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden, Upper Demerara River and Raul Jomal James, 35, of Lot 98 Accabre Drive, Kara Kara Housing Scheme, Mackenzie, Linden.
Kaieteur News had reported that the suspects are wanted for questioning in connection with money laundering and other serious offences committed in Guyana.
However, the Police did not disclose additional information. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the other suspects is asked to contact SOCU on telephone numbers 225-3079, 225-3084 or the nearest police station.
