Families homeless after fire guts Louisa Row apartment building

Kaieteur News – A fire that erupted around 16:00 hrs on Friday has destroyed an apartment building at Louisa Row, Georgetown, leaving several families homeless.

The fire reportedly started in the bottom flat of the two-storey building. One occupant said that he saw thick smoke coming from the apartment in front of his. An alarm was raised and all those who were in the building at the time evacuated quickly.

The Fire Service, according to residents of the area, responded within minutes and was able to save the building from being flattened.

At least three fire trucks were at scene and fire fighters had access to a working fire hydrant. The residents were in high praise of their efforts and stated that if they had not responded quickly then the fire could have spread to a

welding shop close to the building and the situation would have been worse.

As fire fighters doused the building with water, the occupant of the apartment where the fire started arrived and was moved to tears. The occupant was identified as Candacy Lowe. Lowe told reporters that she is a single parent and lives in the apartment with her five children.

The distraught woman said that she was at work when she received a message that the building was on fire.

Two of her sons were home at the time and according to her, the elder one was asleep when the fire started. Lowe is grateful that her younger son was able to wake him just in time to escape.

Lowe’s apartment was completely gutted and all her belongings completely destroyed. She is now contemplating her next move as investigators determine the cause of the fire.