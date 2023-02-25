Families homeless after fire guts Louisa Row apartment building

Latest update February 25th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 25, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A fire that erupted around 16:00 hrs on Friday has destroyed an apartment building at Louisa Row, Georgetown, leaving several families homeless.
The fire reportedly started in the bottom flat of the two-storey building. One occupant said that he saw thick smoke coming from the apartment in front of his. An alarm was raised and all those who were in the building at the time evacuated quickly.
The Fire Service, according to residents of the area, responded within minutes and was able to save the building from being flattened.
At least three fire trucks were at scene and fire fighters had access to a working fire hydrant. The residents were in high praise of their efforts and stated that if they had not responded quickly then the fire could have spread to a
welding shop close to the building and the situation would have been worse.
As fire fighters doused the building with water, the occupant of the apartment where the fire started arrived and was moved to tears. The occupant was identified as Candacy Lowe. Lowe told reporters that she is a single parent and lives in the apartment with her five children.
The distraught woman said that she was at work when she received a message that the building was on fire.
Two of her sons were home at the time and according to her, the elder one was asleep when the fire started. Lowe is grateful that her younger son was able to wake him just in time to escape.
Lowe’s apartment was completely gutted and all her belongings completely destroyed. She is now contemplating her next move as investigators determine the cause of the fire.
Jagdeo fighting opposition
Feb 25, 2023AFP – Tazmin Brits and Ayabonga Khaka inspired a shock six-run victory for South Africa against England in their Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final at Newlands in Cape Town yesterday. Brits...
Feb 25, 2023
Feb 25, 2023
Feb 25, 2023
Feb 25, 2023
Feb 25, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – We are destroying the future of our children. Many of them leave for school early in the mornings and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]