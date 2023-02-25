Even de Gods protesting against de Cricket Board

DEM BOYS SEH…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember de time when a certain spinner was captain of de Guyana cricket team. And when some of de big stars come back, some people in de team had to make way for dem. And guess who get dropped from de team? De captain!

De fellow get vex and did not play back for Guyana ever again. The matter could have been approached a better way! It was embarrassing what happen to de stand-in captain.

A man did mek 250 in a test match. And de next text match he nah get pick because de senior players return to de team. And de man nah even get pick fuh de tour.

Nuff people did quarrel with de Guyana selectors recently fuh not picking a certain player from Essequibo. De player is a spinner. But dem boys wanted to ask one question. If yuh had to pick dis person, who yuh would leff out of de team?

Guyana spinners deh pun top now. And deh tekkin wickets. So who yuh gan drop?

Well de cricket Board answer de question by springing another surprise. Dem drop de selector. Or so it look to dem boys. Dem bring in another man who used to be de Chief selector and de odder man get put in another position. But dat is not de best way to do things. It could have been handled better!

Now de GCB decide fuh start de inter-county competition. No doubt because dem realize dat de senior players need match practice before the WICB season resume next month. And guess what? De rain start fall. It look like if even de Gods protesting!

Talk half. Leff half!