Digicel gifts laptops to STEM Clubs in Mahaicony and Hopetown

Feb 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Digicel, one of the largest service providers in the country recently delivered on its mission to bridge the digital divide and improve access to information for young people and students nationwide, through a donation of laptops to local STEM clubs in Mahaicony and Hopetown, Region 5.

In a release on Friday, the company said the impact of its donation will be significant, as around 30 budding engineers/students from the Secondary STEM Club and the soon-to-be-launched STEM club at Hopetown Primary will now have access to advanced technology that will help take their education to the next level.

These laptops will enable students to explore the fascinating world of research, master scratch coding, and delve into the exciting world of robot programming. With such exceptional support from Digicel, “The sky’s the limit for the students of Region 5,” said Stem coach Bradley Downer.

Students with the new laptops  

“The access to technology and the internet are essential for learning and staying connected. These devices will help to improve the lives of those in the clubs by allowing them to access educational resources, entertainment, and communication tools and create a more equitable digital world. Furthermore, these devices are helping to bridge the digital divide by providing access to the same technology and resources that those in urban areas have access to,” said Vidya Sanichara of Digicel.

Digicel continues to make significant investment towards improving the necessary infrastructure for communities across Guyana to have  access to the internet and other digital services.

