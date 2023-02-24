‘Teen wife’ charged for killing husband

Kaieteur News – The 18-year-old woman accused of killing her reputed husband on Sunday at Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was on Wednesday charged for his murder.

Reahona Moses appeared at the Suddie Magistrate Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.

It is alleged that Moses stabbed 27-year-old Anthony Shivlall to death at approximately 02:00hrs on Sunday at Macknab, Lima Sands.

The teen was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison until March 28, 2023.

According to reports, Moses reportedly confessed to murdering the man in her grandmother’s home. Kaieteur News learnt that at around 16:00hrs on Saturday, Shivlall and his wife were both at a birthday party at the home of 62-year-old Bernadine Williams, who has been identified as the grandmother of the suspect.

The woman reportedly left the birthday party at about 17:00hrs on Saturday following an argument with her husband. The 62-year-old grandmother told Kaieteur News that sometime around 02:00hrs Sunday her granddaughter returned and asked for her husband [now deceased].

“They had an argument the afternoon and the mother [suspect’s mother] take she and carry way by she for less problem and so. I don’t know why they arguing because I don’t like get in married people story, but they de arguing, she left and later like around 2 am Sunday, she come back. When she come back, she ask where she husband deh and I tell she that he deh in the downstairs and she left and gone inside to he,” the grandmother had said.

The woman told Kaieteur News that she heard a commotion in the bottom flat of the home, but again did not intervene, out of fear of being caught up in a family feud. The elderly woman said that as she investigated, she saw Shivlall lying on the ground, and her granddaughter over him and repeatedly stabbing him to the chest area with a knife.

She said, “I eventually go in and I see the boy on the floor lay down, and he eye done rolling up, so I tell somebody quick watch like this girl kill this boy. When I feel for he heart beat and so, I didn’t feel any. By the time I could figure out what happen, she done run out the house and up the road.”

The suspect was later arrested by police at her mother’s house at Macknab.