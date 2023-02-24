Residents bemoan colour of water in Linden

Latest update February 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – This photo is the quality of water flowing from the taps of a popular guest house in the mining town of Linden, Region 10.
Kaieteur News was informed that the quality of water in Linden has been in a deplorable state for some time and residents are calling on the authorities to make efforts to correct the situation.
Australia reached their seventh successive Women's T20 World Cup final when a thrilling Indian run chase fell agonisingly short at Newlands yesterday. Australia won by five runs
