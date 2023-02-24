Region #4 REO grabs mic from Chairman during flag raising event

– Objects to impromptu speech from MP Cathy Hughes

Kaieteur News – It was high drama at the Region Four Flag Raising Ceremony on Wednesday when the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Donald Gajraj grabbed the microphone from Region Four Regional Chairman, Daniel Seeram in a bid to stop an impromptu speech by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Catherine Hughes.

In a Facebook post Seeram stated that the activity was marred by the inappropriate and vile actions by REO Gajraj. “Today, as Regional Chairman, I witnessed one of the most atrocious acts of political thuggery perpetrated by someone who can only be considered a lackey of the Government,” the Region Four chairman stated in his post.

According to Seeram as he finished his remarks as Chairman of the Region at the event, he said he noticed that the programme was predominantly male-dominated and, therefore, invited the Hon. Catherine Hughes MP to give brief remarks and add diversity. Based on a video seen by this publication, as Seeram invited MP Hughes to give her remarks, REO Gajraj can be seen going after Seeram before snatching the microphone out of his hand. “In the spirit of ‘One Guyana’ and I know she is not prepared but I must ask Miss Catherine Hughes to make some brief remarks…very brief remarks before we move on to the other speakers,” Seeram said.

It was at this point that Gajraj reached over and made his first attempt to get the microphone from Seeram.

As Seeram moved away, Gajraj followed him saying, “You hand me the mic man, you are not the chair of this meeting, I am the chair of this meeting…you are very disrespectful. There is a programme and that is not on the programme so we need to stick to the programme. ”

According to Seeram, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and other Members of Parliament (MP), members of the joint services, school children, and other local, regional, and national stakeholders were at the event when the incident occurred.

In response to the REO’s behaviour, Seeram stated that he withdrew from the ceremony. “In a time when maturity should prevail, especially in public settings, this would be a prime example of how not to do so. In a ceremony when all speakers up to the time of my departure spoke on peace, love, and unity, this was clearly a contradiction to everything said, and the most profound misrepresentation of the Government’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative championed by none other than President Irfaan Ali,” Seeram said. He added that if this is the Government’s representation of ‘One Guyana,’ by the actions of the REO, “then I fear for where we are headed.” Several other opposition MPs also condemned the actions of the REO. Kaieteur News made several attempts to elicit a comment from Gajraj yesterday but was unsuccessful. There has been no official statement from the government on the incident as well.