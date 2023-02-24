P&P Insurance Brokers to open G.S.S.F.’s 2023 shooting calendar with steel challenge match

Kaieteur News – Local sport shooters will be given an opportunity to participate in a match sponsored annually by P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Limited. For the eight consecutive year, this match marks the start of the year’s shooting calendar for matches hosted by the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation.

One of the Match Directors, Captain Roul Bhudu of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation, noted that shooters will be competing under two divisions: Production and Limited. The match will consist of three stages, with each stage being shot five times. Times are recorded and the worst one is discarded, leaving the shooter with four recorded times, the total of which is their score for the stage. At the end of the match, the scores are tallied and prizes will be awarded for the top three performers in each division.

Captain Bhudu in his remarks expressed profound thanks on behalf of the GSSF to thank P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Limited for their continued support and dedication to the shooting sport and further opined that “we note proudly that P&P has always provided sponsorship for the first match of the year”.

At the Ceremony at P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Ltd’s office located at Lots 272-273 Lamaha Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown, Captain Bhudu and Director of the Foundation, Mr. Andrew Phang, met with representatives of P&P Insurance Brokers and Consultants Limited for the handover of sponsorship funds and in accepting the kind sponsorship, conveyed thanks to the Executive Director of P&P, Mr. Vikash Panday.

The Foundation expresses its thanks once again to Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bishwa Panday and P&P Insurance, who un-hesitatingly came on board to support the sport shooting fraternity for the sixth year.

For more information on the G.S.S.F. please visit www.guyanasportshooting.com for further details.