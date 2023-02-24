Nigerian nabbed trying to smuggled cocaine through Post Office

Latest update February 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday caught a Nigerian man trying to post cocaine through the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).
CANU identified the Nigerian National as 33-year-old Michael Emmanual Ude, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Further investigations resulted in the CANU arresting another Nigerian National, 26-year-old Gift Obioha, of Laing Avenue, Georgetown, who is suspected to be Ude’s accomplice.
According to CANU, ranks were performing duties at GPOC when they saw Ude attempting to post a box containing several items.
They decided to search the box and they found cocaine stashed inside the box. Ude was detained immediately and the drugs were weighed. CANU stated that Ude was trying to post over a pound of cocaine worth some $400,000.
Investigations are ongoing.
Jagdeo fighting opposition
Feb 24, 2023AFP – Australia reached their seventh successive Women’s T20 World Cup final when a thrilling Indian run chase fell agonisingly short at Newlands yesterday. Australia won by five runs...
Feb 24, 2023
Feb 24, 2023
Feb 24, 2023
Feb 24, 2023
Feb 24, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Too much fuss is being made over the suspension of Guyana from the Extractive Industries Transparency... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]