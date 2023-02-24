Nigerian nabbed trying to smuggled cocaine through Post Office

Kaieteur News – Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday caught a Nigerian man trying to post cocaine through the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

CANU identified the Nigerian National as 33-year-old Michael Emmanual Ude, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Further investigations resulted in the CANU arresting another Nigerian National, 26-year-old Gift Obioha, of Laing Avenue, Georgetown, who is suspected to be Ude’s accomplice.

According to CANU, ranks were performing duties at GPOC when they saw Ude attempting to post a box containing several items.

They decided to search the box and they found cocaine stashed inside the box. Ude was detained immediately and the drugs were weighed. CANU stated that Ude was trying to post over a pound of cocaine worth some $400,000.

Investigations are ongoing.