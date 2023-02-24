Mangal family donates Triumph land to Guyana Foundation

Kaieteur News – The Mangal family, through the siblings Basdeo (Guyana), Shirley and Devika (New York), Taikchand (Canada) has donated their family land located at 17 Triumph Village, East Coast Demerara (E.C.D) to the Guyana Foundation.

The Guyana Foundation is a charitable organization whose mission statement reads “To release the power of people and organizations globally, to empower disadvantaged persons, to improve their skill sets, improve their mental wellbeing, to achieve stronger coping skills, trust, and respect for each other regardless of race, gender, religious or political persuasion.”

The siblings, in a statement said that the only request is for the Foundation to carry out its work at that location in memory for their deceased brother, Alfred ‘Bobby’ Mangal.

“We pray that his kind and generous nature will shine through in the various charitable services to be offered by the new Sunrise Center, which will be erected in his honor,” the family said.

The Guyana Foundation is in the process of designing, fundraising and planning for the establishment of a new ‘Sunrise Center’ on this land.

“We are extremely grateful and proud to partner with the Mangal family to bring our services to persons on the East Coast, an area where we have received countless requests over the years to bring our Sunrise Center,” the statement issued by the Mangal family said while explaining that the name ‘Sunrise Center’ was chosen so that through the free services provided, people are empowered with new skills and find balance in their mental wellbeing.

“This in turn inspires them to wake up day after day to see another Sunrise,” the family said.

Since the formation of the Guyana Foundation 12 years ago, free vocational skills training courses in a variety of disciplines have been offered. Further, the Foundation undertakes village renewal projects such as building bakeries, upgrading vital facilities and we also offer counselling services to combat the excessive rate of suicide.

The Foundation has partnered over the years with several international organizations including the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, The Canada Fund For Local Initiatives and Scotia Bank. The Guyana Foundation’s work has been conducted through Sunrise Centers located in Essequibo and the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

The Guyana Foundation expressed gratitude and said “Today, we are extremely honored and pleased to announce that a Guyanese family, now resident in the USA, have reached out to support our work in a most vital way.”