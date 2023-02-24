Latest update February 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Man caught with ganja tells cops “I does hustle it”

Feb 24, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday arrested a vendor at his La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home after he confessed to hustling weed for a living.

The vendor’s weed

According to police, ranks went to his house around 05:00hrs after receiving information that illegal activities might be taking place there. The police requested to search his home and he invited them in. A few moments later they found a bulky plastic bag next to his bed. Inside the ranks found some 390 grams of marijuana parceled off in zip-lock bags.

When asked if the drugs belongs to him, the vendor responded, “Sir is me own, I does hustle it”.  He was arrested and taken to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station where he remains in custody pending charges.

