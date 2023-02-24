Is noise everywhere!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is everywhere yuh go is noise. Yuh deh in church and is noise. Yuh deh at home and yuh neighbour blasting stereo. Yuh drive in de petrol station and dem odder car gat big speaker in dem trunk blasting decibels. Yuh go to party and de music playing so loud dat yuh can fire off squib and nobody nah gan hear.

Dem ole people wah living by some bars punishing. Dem can’t sleep when de night come. De noise going till daybreak. And nah bother call de popo. When dem turn up, de people does turn down de music. And when de popo gone, de people does turn it again.

One man had a solution to de problem. But it involves making more noise. Wah he propose was dat if somebody playing music loud in dem car, yuh should go near to dem and turn up yuh stereo full blast. But dat is fighting loudness with loudness. Even when yuh passing de cemetery yuh hearing noise. It mek dem boys remember de story of de two men wah did walking home and decide fuh tek a short cut through de cemetery.

Dem hear a loud tapping noise coming from a tomb and when dem about to pass it, dem see a man chiseling away at one of de headstones. One of dem men said, “Holy cow! Yuh almost scared us to death. We thought was a jumbie. But why are you working so late at night?” De man with chisel turn to dem and said, “Those fools. They spelt my name wrong.”

Talk half. Leff half!