Is noise everywhere!

Latest update February 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Is everywhere yuh go is noise. Yuh deh in church and is noise. Yuh deh at home and yuh neighbour blasting stereo. Yuh drive in de petrol station and dem odder car gat big speaker in dem trunk blasting decibels. Yuh go to party and de music playing so loud dat yuh can fire off squib and nobody nah gan hear.
Dem ole people wah living by some bars punishing. Dem can’t sleep when de night come. De noise going till daybreak. And nah bother call de popo. When dem turn up, de people does turn down de music. And when de popo gone, de people does turn it again.
One man had a solution to de problem. But it involves making more noise. Wah he propose was dat if somebody playing music loud in dem car, yuh should go near to dem and turn up yuh stereo full blast. But dat is fighting loudness with loudness. Even when yuh passing de cemetery yuh hearing noise. It mek dem boys remember de story of de two men wah did walking home and decide fuh tek a short cut through de cemetery.
Dem hear a loud tapping noise coming from a tomb and when dem about to pass it, dem see a man chiseling away at one of de headstones. One of dem men said, “Holy cow! Yuh almost scared us to death. We thought was a jumbie. But why are you working so late at night?” De man with chisel turn to dem and said, “Those fools. They spelt my name wrong.”
Talk half. Leff half!
Jagdeo fighting opposition
Feb 24, 2023AFP – Australia reached their seventh successive Women’s T20 World Cup final when a thrilling Indian run chase fell agonisingly short at Newlands yesterday. Australia won by five runs...
Feb 24, 2023
Feb 24, 2023
Feb 24, 2023
Feb 24, 2023
Feb 24, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Too much fuss is being made over the suspension of Guyana from the Extractive Industries Transparency... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected].com / [email protected]