Henry’s half century overshadows Mohamed’s 5 for as Wakenaam Eagles triumph

WCC/New Doctor’s Clinic U19 tourney

Kaieteur News – Medium pacer Shahid Mohamed grabbed five wickets, but his efforts went in vain as Wakenaam Eagles defeated Wakenaam Rhinos by 111 runs when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee/New Doctor’s Clinic U19 40-over tournament commenced recently.

Gladewin Henry struck a fine half century to guide Wakenaam Eagles to a challenging 206 all out in 31.3 overs after they opted to bat at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground in Good Success.

Henry’s knock held the innings together after medium pacer Mohandass Surujpaul removed openers Ravy Nandalall (04) and Aarav Sukram (01).

Ramesh Ramnarine and Henry provided some resistance before Ramnarine was bowled by Mohamed for 11. Mohamed made further inroads as he uprooted the stumps of Jayden Dowlin (00) and Vivek Ramnarine (00), while Tomesh Persaud bowled Bhomeshwar Lall (05) to peg back the scoring.

However, Henry timed the ball well and played some lovely drives as he and Khemol Harackram staged a recovery. Harackram deposited Mohamed for consecutive sixes, but he was bowled by the same bowler for 27; his innings also included one four. Henry struck nine fours and one six before he was bowled by Trivel Evans for 72. Evans and Mohamed mopped up the tail as Mohamed bagged 5-15 from five overs, Surujpaul 2-19 and Evans 2-20. Wakenaam Eagles were aided by 38 extras.

Surujpaul got the chase going with a flurry of boundaries before he was caught and bowled by Nandalall for 15, while Varendra Pooran removed Evans (02). Nandalall sent back Jeremiah Melville (00) before Nazam Mohamed and Shahid Mohamed staged a recovery. Nazam Mohamed hit one four and two sixes but was taken off Pooran for 19 while Shahid Mohamed hit two fours before he was bowled by Ramnarine for 21. The rest of the batting failed to offer any resistance as Wakenaam Rhinos were bowled out for 95 in 13.4 overs. Ramnarine claimed 3-3 from two overs while Pooran had 2-14 and Nandalall 2-26.