DemLife golf tournament to tee off this Saturday

Kaieteur News – Demerara Mutual and Demerara Fire and General Insurance Companies have teamed up with the Lusignan Golf Club to host their annual golf tournament this Saturday from 12:30 hrs.

The format will be 18 holes which will be divided into front nine and back, for which prizes will be awarded to the net score for both divisions.

There will be an overall prize due to the combination of front and back nine for first, second and third; in all six prizes will be up for grabs as it will be a shot-gun start.

Speaking on behalf of the LGC was PRO Paton George who said, “This is DemLife second year with the LGC, we are expecting a full turnout with a points chase that will excite all the golfers. To recap the points system, the winner of every tournament will receive 10 points their best ten tournaments of the year and the overall winner and top five at the end of the year will receive entry into the Suriname Invitational Golf Tournament, free entry into the GTT Guyana Open and free entry into the MACORP Tournament.”

George noted that these tournaments are packed to maximum capacity with a plethora of players from around the world. He explained that the DemLife tournament is apart of the year end chase as the three major tournaments approach. George further related that each sponsor that comes onboard with the LGC plays a major contribution in support of the kids golf activities which is expected to be held on Easter Saturday free of cost.

All participants are advised to contact the club’s manager on the day of the tournament, to collect their score cards, pay the tournament fees, and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to tee off at 12:30pm.

For further registration persons are asked to contact the Lusignan Golf Club on 220-5660 to register. Registration closes on Friday 24th February.

Demerara Mutual has established itself over the last hundred years to be one of the best insurance providers in Guyana and other territories in the Caribbean region. An ever-expanding team of trustworthy staff and agents have been serving over 20,000 policyholders, ensuring their troubles in life are covered. A dynamic management team with evolving strategies has shown to be capable of adapting to fast growing economies and unexpected situations such as Covid-19. Demerara Mutual will continue to serve its customers to the best of our abilities, ensuring maximum satisfaction and reduced stress.