$113M to continue works on Moleson Creek to El Dorado Road project

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works has set aside some $113,401,155 to continue phase two of the Moleson Creek to El Dorado Road project.

Six contractors submitted bids for the project when bids opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

The contractors are Rim Construction Inc. – $128,197,650; Associated Construction Service -$201,021,345; Annirud Ramcharitar Construction Firm – $161,347,305; Shaffeeullah Sawmills – $148,670,445; Kascon Engineering Service – $167,147,610; and B&J Civil Works – $99,025,224.

It was reported in the media that the Moleson Creek to El Dorado Road project has been ongoing for some time. The construction of the 1.6km fair-weather road project began back in 2021 by contractor, Shaffeeullah Sawmills. According to reports, the road goes far beyond just improving accessibility for farmers. Upon completion, it will culminate at the abutment where the Corentyne River Bridge will land.

While the Ministry is looking to continue works on the road, last month Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had terminated a contract for a section of the El Dorado road after the contractor failed to carry our any work.

Kaieteur News had reported that N&S General Engineering Contracting Services, the contracting firm which was terminated, was required to construct 1km of road from third bridge at Eldorado, Moleson Creek, Upper Corentyne, Region Six. However, after paying the Contractor a mobilisation advance of $22M, the Contractor failed to start works eight months after.

Minister Edghill, who was in the Region Six area at the time checking on road works and engaging the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) and residents, found that the works on the road that lead to El Dorado had not started though the contract was awarded last year.

In a video on the Ministry’s Facebook page, Edghill said, “This is Friday the 13th, 2023, a contract for the continuation of this road getting into El Dorado which is where we are supposed to be opening up farmlands and to make life easier for the people, N&S Contracting received that contract and received a mobilisation advance of $22M and I am here at the site, it’s now 8:30, I asked to meet the Contractor and he hasn’t arrived and none of his workmen is here, there is no visible sign of work…”

The Minister subsequently instructed his Permanent Secretary to immediately terminate the contract. Edghill said that monies are available and contractors who were engaged from the start of the project have rolled over.

The Minister assured that the road works will be completed in the interest of those residing in the community.

“We are not going to be in a mode of any Contractor doing a work when he feels to do it. When you finish something somewhere else then you gonna come and do this, when you get time, when you get money that is not the way we do it…,” Minister declared.

Edghill said that when Contractors bid for a project, despite having other projects to complete on hand, they must show that they have the equipment, personnel, the financial capabilities to execute the project awarded to them.

“This is eight months, a Contractor has received $22 M of taxpayers’ money, he could have invested, gone to Miami and gone to wherever he wants to go and the farmers in this community have not benefitted from this…,” Minister Edghill said.

Kaieteur News reported that the contract N&S Contracting was awarded was valued at $88,134,378.