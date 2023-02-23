Latest update February 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Spanish league files new complaints for racist insults

Feb 23, 2023 Sports

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league filed three more complaints for racist insults during matches on Wednesday, including two aimed at Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior.

The league said one Mallorca fan was identified for twice insulting players — once against Vinícius and another against Villarreal midfielder Samu Chukwueze. Both Vinícius and Chukwueze are Black.

It said police have taken a statement from the individual, who was identified by Mallorca’s security officials.

The third complaint was against an Osasuna fan who insulted Vinícius, though the person has yet to be identified.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior controls the ball during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior controls the ball during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

The league has filed eight complaints to authorities for racist insults or chants against Vinícius, with three of them being shelved by prosecutors and another three being accepted for processing before courts.

Authorities have yet to find those responsible for hanging Vinícius’ effigy from a bridge in Madrid before the derby against Atletico Madrid last month.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended Vinícius ahead of his team’s 5-2 loss to Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, when the Brazil forward scored twice.

“I hope he’s not fussed by any idiots who say something about him,” Klopp said.

There has been little punishment for hate attacks against soccer players in Spain, though recently Valladolid suspended 12 season ticket holders while investigating their alleged use of verbal abuse against Vinícius.

The first trial against a fan who racially insulted a player in Spain is expected to begin this year following remarks by an Espanyol supporter against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams a few years ago.

