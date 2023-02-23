Sod turned for $1.7B Karasabai Secondary School

Kaieteur News – In the next two years, no longer will there be primary tops in the Karasabai District in Region Nine, as the Ministry of Education on Tuesday signed the contract and turned the sod for the construction of a brand new modern secondary school for the area.

The contract which is worth $1,773,930,690 was signed by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alfred King and the Contractor, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc. at the project site. Kaieteur News had reported that Avinash Contracting was among 20 contractors who had placed bids for the project when it was opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office last month. According to the NPTAB information, the ministry had estimated this project to cost $1,797,001,868.

According to a release from the ministry, the project will be instrumental in providing more educational opportunities for students in the region and will transform the quality of their lives. The modern school complex will be fitted with ten buildings, which would include the main teaching block and allied lecturing facilities, modern science laboratory for Physics, Chemistry and Biology, TVET Centres, combined Home Economics and cafeteria area, teachers’ quarters and an outdoor sitting forecourt.

The designs of the buildings were completed in November 2022 after a series of consultations. The ministry noted that once completed, the facility will house and will cater for 500 students in the classroom, and 250 students in the dormitories.

According to the ministry the construction of this school means students will no longer have to traverse rough terrains daily to receive an education they rightly deserve. Students from Karasabai and all other neighbouring villages will have the opportunity to pursue a sound secondary education. Students in the Karasabai sub-district from communities such as Tiger Pond, Cracrana, Tsushima, Kokshebai and Yurong Paru are currently either not receiving a secondary education or are being educated in primary tops, a secondary dept in a primary school, the Ministry shared.

Delivering the feature address at the sod turning ceremony, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that the construction of the school is one step closer towards achieving universal education in the region. She noted that the school is intended to deliver the first-class education to students in Region Nine.“We are very certain that once we do that, you will see your children excel,” she stated.

The Education Minister further noted that hinterland education delivery remains a top priority for the Ministry and by extension the Government of Guyana. She highlighted that for the first time, the Ministry appointed an officer with sole responsibility for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamall noted that delivering education to the people of Region Nine has always been on the agenda for his Government since it assumed office. He highlighted that in 1992, there was one secondary school in the region, and it was in St Ignatius which is more than 48 miles away from Karasabi. To date, several secondary schools have been constructed in the region. Addressing the gathering also on Tuesday was Regional Chairman of Region Nine, Bryan Allicock who stated that the construction of the secondary school in Karasabai has been on the agenda and is proud to see the project become a reality.

Manickchand at an event last year had mentioned that there are planning to construct more schools across the country. “Our intention is that we would achieve universal secondary education in this first term. What is universal secondary education? It means universally all over this country every child must be able to access a seat in a secondary school to complete their secondary education. And even as we work on achieving universal secondary education, that is giving every Guyanese child access,” the Education Minister said. This year, the government has set aside $94.4B for the education sector. Of that sum of $12.4B has been allocated for the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country.