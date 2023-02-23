Letter to the Sports Editor – Does an Essequibo Cricket Board exist?

Dear Sports Editor,

About two months ago I penned a letter providing documentary evidence of alleged corruption, nepotism and lack of accountability at the Essequibo Cricket Board. At the centre of these allegations is the President of the Board Mr. Deleep Singh who also happens to be one of our national representatives at Cricket West Indies, being a director. By the minimal of standard one would expect an explanation for these allegations or a denial. One can only now assume that these are quite true and it will continue.

As a result of my letter, numerous calls were made to me, some certifying what I had to say while others making further claims of skullduggery at the Essequibo Cricket Board. One such being the removal of Elroy Stephany as a national selector. I have no sympathy for Mr. Stephany, as he was a mouthpiece for this group when the previous ECB was in office and wrote extensively on all the imaginary solutions for the development of Essequibo cricket. However, his removal as ECB Chairman of selectors and as a representative to Guyana Cricket Board is yet another example the dictatorial attributes of Deleep Singh. It is my understanding that Mr. Stephany was not even invited to the purported meeting at which he was removed. It should be noted that Mr. Stephany is the only remaining elected Vice President of the Essequibo Cricket Board, since he was not invited and Six Executives have resigned or removed, a quorum for such a meeting does not exist.

Mr. Stephany issued a statement on being removed saying, “Good Morning all, after much and careful consideration, I felt compelled to issue a response to my removal as Senior Chairman of Selectors. As VP, I felt disrespected, betrayed, humiliated and insulted by the actions of a few members (not he full executive body) for the swift and callous manner in which this decision was taken and strikingly done in my absence and my input. This contrived act has certainly set a dangerous precedent and smacks in the face of how decisions are taken and without due process and practices of this organisation. My motive as a servant of the game has always been to exercise a willingness to give of my best in all circumstances. Perhaps I haven’t met those standards in over 30 years on and off the field as judged by a few members. Though I will continue to invoke my energies and wisdom for the advancement of the sport in Essequibo and to respect the authority of the board, I conclude that it was a very disrespectful and injurious act.”

It has been reported that Mr. Stephany has been replaced with someone who was unilaterally selected to an executive position by Mr. Deleep Singh, in contravention of the much-anticipated Cricket Administration Act.

Now, an Essequibo Cricket Team has been selected without any cricket tournament held since Mr. Deleep Singh took office, comprising of players who have never represented Essequibo, at any level. It would seem that Stephany was not doing a bad job until he stood up for the non-selection of Anthony Adams.

It is quite obvious that the Essequibo Cricket Board appears to be the personal property of someone. Mr. Singh has so far failed to answer all the allegations of usage of funds. It has now been revealed that the ECB held a raffle to raise funds to repaint the Anna Regina Hostel and those funds were never paid into the accounts of the Board. Also, citizens donated over Fifty gallons of paint to assist. The attached photos would give an idea of the condition of the hostel and practice facility, unpainted and in a dilapidated state.

Something has to be wrong, as funds from Guyana Cricket Board, the Government, money from a raffle and donations from private persons were all paid for the rehabilitation of this building but the photos reveal its present condition. We can only see further corruption, no books being audited, no AGM held to account to the membership, what next??

Essequibo is playing no cricket, money spending, no accountability, no questions from the Government, funds continue to be squandered by this organisation, disregard for the Cricket Administration Act and the list continues to get longer. Are the perpetuators being protected by political handlers? Let us wait and see.

Thank you for publishing my letter.

Yours Sincerely,

Rafzia Shaheed.