Jordan, Chase each take three wickets but South Africa XI lead Windies by 34 runs

SportsMax – Debutant Akeem Jordan and Roston Chase each took three wickets but that could not prevent a South Africa XI from taking a 34-run lead over the West Indies at stumps on Day 2 of their warm-up match at Benoni yesterday.

Jordan, who was recently called to the West Indies squad to replace Jomel Warrican for the South Africa tour, proved incisive and economical taking 3-32 from 19.5 overs.

Chase returned figures of 3-94 and Shannon Gabriel 2-45 from 10 to bowl the South Africa Invitational XI out for 317 in 89.5 overs in reply to the West Indies’ first day score of 283-9.

Captain Wihan Lubbe, who opened the innings, led the scoring with 71 while Dewald Brevis scored 50 for the South Africans.

After Gabriel had his opening partner Bryce Parsons dismissed for 25 with the score at 39, Lubbe and Daniel Smith took the score to 112 when the latter was dismissed by Raymon Reifer for 33.

Lubbe became the third wicket to fall and Gabriel’s second when he was caught behind as the South Africans reached 146-3.

Brevis made his half-century and Ruan de Swardt, 40, to help their side keep on track but South Africa XI slipped to 218-6 as Jordand Chase chipped away at the middle order.

Evan Jones (23) and Corbin Bosch, who scored an unbeaten 31 as the side breached 300 but Jordan cleaned up the tail to restrict the lead to below 50.