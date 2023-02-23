Latest update February 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jordan, Chase each take three wickets but South Africa XI lead Windies by 34 runs

Feb 23, 2023 Sports

SportsMax – Debutant Akeem Jordan and Roston Chase each took three wickets but that could not prevent a South Africa XI from taking a 34-run lead over the West Indies at stumps on Day 2 of their warm-up match at Benoni yesterday.

Jordan, who was recently called to the West Indies squad to replace Jomel Warrican for the South Africa tour, proved incisive and economical taking 3-32 from 19.5 overs.

Akeem Jordan took three wickets against the South Africa Invitational XI.

Akeem Jordan took three wickets against the South Africa Invitational XI.

Chase returned figures of 3-94 and Shannon Gabriel 2-45 from 10 to bowl the South Africa Invitational XI out for 317 in 89.5 overs in reply to the West Indies’ first day score of 283-9.

Captain Wihan Lubbe, who opened the innings, led the scoring with 71 while Dewald Brevis scored 50 for the South Africans.

After Gabriel had his opening partner Bryce Parsons dismissed for 25 with the score at 39, Lubbe and Daniel Smith took the score to 112 when the latter was dismissed by Raymon Reifer for 33.

Lubbe became the third wicket to fall and Gabriel’s second when he was caught behind as the South Africans reached 146-3.

Brevis made his half-century and Ruan de Swardt, 40, to help their side keep on track but South Africa XI slipped to 218-6 as Jordand Chase chipped away at the middle order.

Evan Jones (23) and Corbin Bosch, who scored an unbeaten 31 as the side breached 300 but Jordan cleaned up the tail to restrict the lead to below 50.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo fighting opposition

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Bent St, Back Circle ready for ‘Legendary Cup’ Futsal final

Bent St, Back Circle ready for ‘Legendary Cup’ Futsal final

Feb 23, 2023

Kaieteur News – The battle lines have been drawn and the respective captains for Bent Street and Back Circle are exuded with confidence of emerging victorious on Saturday evening in the final...
Read More
Jordan, Chase each take three wickets but South Africa XI lead Windies by 34 runs

Jordan, Chase each take three wickets but South...

Feb 23, 2023

India pledge all-out attack to break Australia grip at T20 World Cup

India pledge all-out attack to break Australia...

Feb 23, 2023

Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women’s World Cup for 1st time

Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women’s World...

Feb 23, 2023

Spanish league files new complaints for racist insults

Spanish league files new complaints for racist...

Feb 23, 2023

Delight Travel Service donates to Golden Mile resuscitation

Delight Travel Service donates to Golden Mile...

Feb 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the technocrats?

    Kaieteur News – In January of this year, President Irfaan Ali made a hectic tour of India. Discussions were held with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]