Harbour Bridge to close for 24 hrs from Sunday at 3am

…water taxis to operate non-stop during period

Kaieteur News – The management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) on Wednesday announced that the bridge will be closed for 24 hours from Saturday midnight to Sunday midnight to facilitate emergency repair works to Span 8.

According to a DHB’s notice, the closure will take place from Sunday, February 26th 2023, 3 AM to Monday, February 27th 2023, 3 AM.

It was explained that the emergency works have become critical after the Panama-registered oil tanker, MV Tradewind Passion crashed into the bridge in October 2022. “Citizens are assured that this inconvenience is absolutely necessary at this time to ensure the structural integrity of the bridge, for the safety of everyone crossing. The Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation also wishes to express our gratitude for the continued support of both citizens and visitors,” it was stated in the notice.

Meanwhile, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) announced that consequent to the closure of bridge, the Demerara Water Taxis Service will remain operational for a period of 24 hours, to facilitate the transport of commuters. MARAD assured commuters of an uninterrupted water taxi service from Vreed-en-Hoop to Stabroek during the aforementioned period. Also, the agency reminded commuters that the fare for this service remains at $100.