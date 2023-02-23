Latest update February 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Harbour Bridge to close for 24 hrs from Sunday at 3am

Feb 23, 2023 News

…water taxis to operate non-stop during period

Kaieteur News – The management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) on Wednesday announced that the bridge will be closed for 24 hours from Saturday midnight to Sunday midnight to facilitate emergency repair works to Span 8.

According to a DHB’s notice, the closure will take place from Sunday, February 26th 2023, 3 AM to Monday, February 27th 2023, 3 AM.

It was explained that the emergency works have become critical after the Panama-registered oil tanker, MV Tradewind Passion crashed into the bridge in October 2022. “Citizens are assured that this inconvenience is absolutely necessary at this time to ensure the structural integrity of the bridge, for the safety of everyone crossing. The Management of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation also wishes to express our gratitude for the continued support of both citizens and visitors,” it was stated in the notice.

Meanwhile, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) announced that consequent to the closure of bridge, the Demerara Water Taxis Service will remain operational for a period of 24 hours, to facilitate the transport of commuters. MARAD assured commuters of an uninterrupted water taxi service from Vreed-en-Hoop to Stabroek during the aforementioned period. Also, the agency reminded commuters that the fare for this service remains at $100.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo fighting opposition

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Bent St, Back Circle ready for ‘Legendary Cup’ Futsal final

Bent St, Back Circle ready for ‘Legendary Cup’ Futsal final

Feb 23, 2023

Kaieteur News – The battle lines have been drawn and the respective captains for Bent Street and Back Circle are exuded with confidence of emerging victorious on Saturday evening in the final...
Read More
Jordan, Chase each take three wickets but South Africa XI lead Windies by 34 runs

Jordan, Chase each take three wickets but South...

Feb 23, 2023

India pledge all-out attack to break Australia grip at T20 World Cup

India pledge all-out attack to break Australia...

Feb 23, 2023

Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women’s World Cup for 1st time

Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women’s World...

Feb 23, 2023

Spanish league files new complaints for racist insults

Spanish league files new complaints for racist...

Feb 23, 2023

Delight Travel Service donates to Golden Mile resuscitation

Delight Travel Service donates to Golden Mile...

Feb 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the technocrats?

    Kaieteur News – In January of this year, President Irfaan Ali made a hectic tour of India. Discussions were held with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]