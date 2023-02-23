Georgetown men nabbed with $1.1M worth of cocaine

Latest update February 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Two Georgetown men were earlier this week arrested after ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) found 2.55 pounds of cocaine in a house they were staying at the time.
In a press release CANU said on the 21st February 2023, officers conducted an operation at a property located on Norton Street, Wortmanville Georgetown. A search of the premises was conducted in the presence of two persons who were present at the time, which led to the discovery of a brick-like parcel suspected to be cocaine.
Andre Clarke, 50 years, of the said address, along with Eon Martin, 45 years of Pike Street Kitty, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters with the suspected drugs. The cocaine was tested and amounted to 2.55 lbs. (1.158 kgs) with a street value of GYD $1.1 Million.
Investigations are ongoing.
