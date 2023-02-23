GCB reminds players to obtain No Objection Certificates to play with overseas outfits

Latest update February 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) would like to remind cricketers who have been invited to play for clubs/teams overseas that they must apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) which must be approved and issued by the GCB as an extension of their contractual obligations to the Board.
The requisite application must state the club/team the player intends to join, the competition (and whether approved by the local Board) and the period of their playing obligation. The GCB would then be in a position to assess whether players would be involved in the standard of cricket overseas that would be of benefit to their cricket development.
Players are further reminded that to be eligible for selection to the senior national team, they must participate in GCB franchise cricket and premier competitions including the 4-day, Super50 and T20 inter-county tournaments.
The selectors have been apprised of this dispensation and will engage in the selection process accordingly.
Jagdeo fighting opposition
Feb 23, 2023Kaieteur News – The battle lines have been drawn and the respective captains for Bent Street and Back Circle are exuded with confidence of emerging victorious on Saturday evening in the final...
Feb 23, 2023
Feb 23, 2023
Feb 23, 2023
Feb 23, 2023
Feb 23, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – In January of this year, President Irfaan Ali made a hectic tour of India. Discussions were held with... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]