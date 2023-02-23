Latest update February 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCB reminds players to obtain No Objection Certificates to play with overseas outfits

Feb 23, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) would like to remind cricketers who have been invited to play for clubs/teams overseas that they must apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) which must be approved and issued by the GCB as an extension of their contractual obligations to the Board.

The requisite application must state the club/team the player intends to join, the competition (and whether approved by the local Board) and the period of their playing obligation. The GCB would then be in a position to assess whether players would be involved in the standard of cricket overseas that would be of benefit to their cricket development.

Players are further reminded that to be eligible for selection to the senior national team, they must participate in GCB franchise cricket and premier competitions including the 4-day, Super50 and T20 inter-county tournaments.

The selectors have been apprised of this dispensation and will engage in the selection process accordingly.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo fighting opposition

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Bent St, Back Circle ready for ‘Legendary Cup’ Futsal final

Bent St, Back Circle ready for ‘Legendary Cup’ Futsal final

Feb 23, 2023

Kaieteur News – The battle lines have been drawn and the respective captains for Bent Street and Back Circle are exuded with confidence of emerging victorious on Saturday evening in the final...
Read More
Jordan, Chase each take three wickets but South Africa XI lead Windies by 34 runs

Jordan, Chase each take three wickets but South...

Feb 23, 2023

India pledge all-out attack to break Australia grip at T20 World Cup

India pledge all-out attack to break Australia...

Feb 23, 2023

Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women’s World Cup for 1st time

Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women’s World...

Feb 23, 2023

Spanish league files new complaints for racist insults

Spanish league files new complaints for racist...

Feb 23, 2023

Delight Travel Service donates to Golden Mile resuscitation

Delight Travel Service donates to Golden Mile...

Feb 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the technocrats?

    Kaieteur News – In January of this year, President Irfaan Ali made a hectic tour of India. Discussions were held with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]