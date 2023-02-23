GCB reminds players to obtain No Objection Certificates to play with overseas outfits

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) would like to remind cricketers who have been invited to play for clubs/teams overseas that they must apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) which must be approved and issued by the GCB as an extension of their contractual obligations to the Board.

The requisite application must state the club/team the player intends to join, the competition (and whether approved by the local Board) and the period of their playing obligation. The GCB would then be in a position to assess whether players would be involved in the standard of cricket overseas that would be of benefit to their cricket development.

Players are further reminded that to be eligible for selection to the senior national team, they must participate in GCB franchise cricket and premier competitions including the 4-day, Super50 and T20 inter-county tournaments.

The selectors have been apprised of this dispensation and will engage in the selection process accordingly.