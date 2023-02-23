Latest update February 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Delight Travel Service donates to Golden Mile resuscitation

Feb 23, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Delight Travel Service Tuesday made a donation to the resuscitation of the Golden Mile, which is slated for March 12 at the National Park Circuit.

Managing Director of Delight Travel Service, Adriana Singh-Onoja (right) makes the donation to Edison Jefford for the upcoming Golden Mile.

According to a press release from the Jefford Track and Field Classic group, Delight Travel Service that is located in the North Road Entrance Foyer of the Guyana Post Office, Adriana Singh-Onoja said that they have been a supporting partner of Edison Jefford for some time.

The rebranding and resuscitation efforts of the Golden Mile are being led by Edison Jefford under his Jefford Track and Field Classic brand. It is being dubbed the Jefford Classic Mile and promises to be a mouth-watering showdown among the best Milers in Guyana.

Jefford said in the release that Delight Travel Service will be the preferred choice when the event develops to include international participation as part of its long-term vision. He said that in the future, the race will add to Guyana’s sports tourism industry and Delight Travel Service will lead the event’s efforts in that regard.

The athletes will be competing for cash, medals and other prizes, including nutritional supplements, and gift hampers on March 12 at the National Park.

