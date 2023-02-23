De parents now gat to find more money!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De government giving dem parents a cash grant fuh send dem children to school. And dem giving dem uniform allowance.

But it look as if dem parents gan gat to ask fuh some more money because some of dem teachers placing dem in a lot of expense. Is every two morning, dem teacher telling dem students dem gat to bring dis and bring dat. Dem gat to buy this and buy dat for Mashramai, and dem gat to do dis and do dat, fuh dem SBA and dem other school projects. Even some of dem nursery school children now getting projects fuh do. And all of dis eating into dem parents’ pocket.

In de next couple of weeks is more money gat to find fuh Easter events in school. And don’t talk about graduation. Dem schools want dem children fuh dress in gown and graduation cap and wear nice clothes. Den yuh gat to get money fuh snacks.

On top of dat is plenty school tours tekking place. Dem parents gat to find money fuh transportation and fuh give dem children fuh go and buy lunch when dem go pun school tour. It adding up all de time. And de Because we Care cash grant nah stretching enough. Dat is why dem boys want Auntie Priya fuh put some restraints but all dem activities. It putting pressure on poor people pocket. Some parents struggling fuh put food in dem children lunch kit much less to find money fuh all dem social activities. Dem poor children gan get leff out because dem parents cannot afford de expense.

Talk half. Leff half!