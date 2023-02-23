China is committed to fighting corruption

Dear Editor,

Since the arrest of Yvette Saroop, Damian Ramnarine, Kenneth Ramnarine in the $4.1 billion money laundering probe, there has been much talking my opinion, and some action taken on the matter locally. Unfortunately, our authorities could have done very little in Guyana. The suspects were arrested in the United States of America by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

I write this letter to the media in response to one written by respected, dear friend and brother and patriot, Christopher Ram (Stabroek News 21st February,2023). He mentioned in his penultimate paragraph of his letter in reference to SOCU (Special Organised Crime Unit) that it must conduct its investigation in a particular manner: ‘It must do so cognizant of the close relationship between the embassy and local businesses and that the Chinese state often uses businesses as its surrogates’. I need to ask Christopher Ram in what capacity “as it’s surrogates?” Surrogates to what? Is he suggesting that the People’s Republic of China and that the Chinese Embassy in Guyana are in bed with the criminals, the money launderers, etc? This would be nothing short than a preposterous allusion!

I am one of the admirers of the People’s Republic of China. I see their humanity and support around the world in human development, health care, scholarships, national developments of countries, business partnerships and enterprises that enhances economies of nations. Are there Chinese businesses that may be in collusion with local criminals? Of course, my friend and brother Chris. Ofcourse! The People’s Republic of China, it’s embassy in Guyana, nor our Government, are not in the heads of criminals or businessmen that have ulterior motives in China or anywhere! They cannot read their minds.And ‘yes’ there maybe some who have a penchant for dishonesty, thievery, mass wealth, and to acquire more money than the brains they have.

Why Mr. Ram was planning a picketing exercise I just cannot understand. I will ask him and his friends to join me very soon when I would call out for a picketing exercise against the NIS for taking advantage of citizens of this country. Some whom have been cheated of their pensions by just one contribution short caused by the NIS failing to advise them properly of the scheme’s pension retirement criteria even though some paid in excess.That is an invitation that will be forthcoming very soon my brother Ram.

Picketing is good, but why the Chinese Embassy? The Chinese Government, as far as I know, is, a country with serious laws. I have seen cases in the media where members of the Chinese Executive hierarchywere sentenced to death for corruption. Further, I have read in the media of cases where persons exporting or importing drugs into the country were hanged. There have also been cases reported in the media where the People’s Republic of China is so serious against corruption, that they would imprisoned their own brothers or even their friends for life.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN),”China has secured and consolidated a “sweeping victory” in the fight to tackle all acts of corruption” (CGTN 3rdJune, 2021). Further in this news feed China’s anti –graft chief Zhao Leji, revived the country’s anticorruption plans and stated that the Chinese Government stands ‘unequivocally against corruption’ (CGTN 3rdJune,2021). Knowing that China is extremely serious about corruption, money laundering, and drug smuggling, China was criticized by certain countries, obviously for political reasons, and the Chinese Government made a statement to this effect at the UN General Assembly: “We need to respect the sovereignty and political and legal systems of each country, respect their right to choose their own ways of fighting corruption, and foster an international partnership for anti-corruption cooperation that is based on equality, respect for differences, exchanges and mutual learning, and common progress”(CGTN 3rdJune,2021).

My brother Chris, what more do we really want? China indicated that they are willing to support any probe in Guyana if requested. Do you expect the Chinese Government to come to Guyana to conduct an investigation into corruption without invitation? Such is not an approved protocol for investigations into criminal matters in another country.

My understanding is that the Chinese government has taken a vow to have an unremitting fight against corruption (unremitting fight against corruption)! China seized over 7,500 corrupt Chinese fugitives within six years in an investigation involving 618,000 corruption cases leading to the punishment of 604,000 people. And the report also stated that the top Anti-Graft Body indicated that a total of 1,421 fugitives were brought back to China recently(CGTN 3rdJune,2021). They have indicated,and as I can see, that they have a multi-pronged approach and measure to tackle all acts of corruption. China has “adopted a holistic approach to address both symptoms and root causes of corruption, and combined law-based punishment, institutional checks, and education and guidance to make our anti-corruption governance more effective”its anti-graft chief Zhao Leji stated (CGTN 3rdJune,2021). And it is a fact according to statistics that 95.8 percent of the Chinese people are satisfied with the country’s anti-corruption efforts.“We cannot allow corruption to continue” Mr. Zhao Leji indicated (CGTN 3rdJune, 2021), and that policy continues to exist to this day.

In investigations my dear brother Chris, there are procedures, systems and protocols that have to be adhere to and China also has its system of investigations. Obviously, they have a zero tolerance to corruption. And in no way will I agree or accept the fact that the Chinese Government will condone corruption simply because some Chinese nationals in Guyana and definitely in other countries in the world are involved in various forms of corrupt practices with local businesses and persons.

Corruption is an international disease, a quagmire in which many nations are caught. And we have seen many of the western nations of the world caught in corruption, in Europe, in the USA and Canada and so much in the United Kingdom. China is not the only country that may have some corruption, but they are known to deal with it most sternly. In investigations results cannot be at the press of a button.

I wish to always applaud patriot and friend of the Guyanese people Christopher Ram and let it be known that he is my friend.

Sincerely,

Hajji Dr. Roshan Khan (Snr).