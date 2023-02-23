Latest update February 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brazilians arrested for illegally mining in Rupununi

Feb 23, 2023 News

…helicopter, equipment seized, camps destroyed

Kaieteur News – Members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Sunday arrested two Brazilian men and a helicopter pilot after they were found illegally mining for gold in the New River Area of Rupununi, Region Nine.

The Helicopter seized by GDF

The Helicopter seized by GDF

The Brazilians had a well organised operation ongoing with a helicopter to transport materials and supplies from Brazil to their mining camps. They were also equipped with small engines and a stone crusher.

The tunnel erected by the Brazilians to extract gold.

The tunnel erected by the Brazilians to extract gold.

Based on photos taken by GDF of their mining set-up it appears as if the men were conducting underground mining operations via the tunnel method better known in Latin American countries as “Veta mining”. This form of mining is done by drilling a cylindrical tunnel vertically towards the material that contains the gold. Once they find gold they would then start connecting horizontal tunnels to follow the gold material commonly known as gravel.

To prevent the walls from caving in on workers, miners would cut down trees for boards to reinforce them as they go deeper. A pulley system would also be installed to take miners down into the tunnels and to bring gold material that would then be placed into a stone crusher and washed to extract gold. GDF spent some four days to destroy the camp.

Illegal mining camps destroyed

Illegal mining camps destroyed

The camps were dismantled and set on fire while the tunnels were flooded and destroyed. The army took possession of the helicopter and confiscated some expensive mining equipment.  Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Jagdeo fighting opposition

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Bent St, Back Circle ready for ‘Legendary Cup’ Futsal final

Bent St, Back Circle ready for ‘Legendary Cup’ Futsal final

Feb 23, 2023

Kaieteur News – The battle lines have been drawn and the respective captains for Bent Street and Back Circle are exuded with confidence of emerging victorious on Saturday evening in the final...
Read More
Jordan, Chase each take three wickets but South Africa XI lead Windies by 34 runs

Jordan, Chase each take three wickets but South...

Feb 23, 2023

India pledge all-out attack to break Australia grip at T20 World Cup

India pledge all-out attack to break Australia...

Feb 23, 2023

Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women’s World Cup for 1st time

Haiti, Portugal qualify for Women’s World...

Feb 23, 2023

Spanish league files new complaints for racist insults

Spanish league files new complaints for racist...

Feb 23, 2023

Delight Travel Service donates to Golden Mile resuscitation

Delight Travel Service donates to Golden Mile...

Feb 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Where are the technocrats?

    Kaieteur News – In January of this year, President Irfaan Ali made a hectic tour of India. Discussions were held with... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]