Bent St, Back Circle ready for ‘Legendary Cup’ Futsal final

Kaieteur News – The battle lines have been drawn and the respective captains for Bent Street and Back Circle are exuded with confidence of emerging victorious on Saturday evening in the final of the inaugural Rocks Auto Trans and Spares Parts ‘Legendary Cup’ Futsal Championship at the National Gymnasium.

With $500,000 up for grabs, Bent Street stormed their way into the finale after crushing Tiger Bay 7-2 while Back Circle thrashed Sparta Boss 5-1 in the semi-finals.

Colin Nelson, captain of Bent Street during a pre-match press conference yesterday at the company’s Charlotte Street headquarters said, “Bent Street is a confident team and we are accustomed to this type of environment and we are confident of emerging victorious.”

On the other hand, Selwyn Williams, skipper of Back Circle stated that he hopes everyone comes out and support the competing teams which will add to the spectacle, adding that his charges are prepared for the fixture despite Bent Street acquiring the services of notable players such as Ryan Hackett.

Williams added, “I need everyone to come out and support Back Circle, I also want persons to come out and support Bent Street, and we are looking forward to a competitive match and clean match. I have heard that Bent Street has strengthened their team by acquiring Ryan Hackett, but we are ready for the match.”

Meanwhile, Yolanda Ross, Managing Director of Rocks Auto Trans and Spares Parts stated that the entity is happy with support that has been afforded to the tournament, adding that the company is already looking to the 2024 edition given the accomplishment of the maiden championship.

The winner claims $500,000, while the losing finalist will settle for $250,000; third-place to pocket $150,000, and $100,000 will be given the team finishing fourth.

On the individual side, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will receive one motorcycle. Also, one lucky patron will receive one motorcycle on the night of the final.