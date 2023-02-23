Latest update February 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Alleged Child rapist ordered to leave village of victim

Feb 23, 2023

Kaieteur News – A twenty-six year old taxi driver of Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, was on Tuesday charged with rape of a child under sixteen years.

Navindra Latchman, appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court virtually before magistrate Crystal Lambert.  It is alleged that between February and June 2022, at Queenstown Essequibo Coast, the accused engaged in sexual acts with a child who was below the age of sixteen. Latchman was not required to plea to the charge and bail was objected to by the prosecutor.  Bail was subsequently granted in the sum of $250,000, with conditions that the suspect relocate from Queenstown Essequibo Coast to Riverstown Essequibo Coast. The suspect is also forbidden to make any contact with the victim until the outcome of the matter. The case was adjourned to 2023-03-21 at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court for disclosure of Statements.

