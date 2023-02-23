Latest update February 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

$84M estimated to rehabilitate M.B Sandaka

Feb 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works having docked and rehabilitate M.V Sabanto and M.V Kanawan last year, is looking to do the same with M.B Sandaka this year.

During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that some $84.8 million has been set aside to repair the vessel. Two contractors have expressed their interest to execute the works.

Bids were also opened for procurement of works to rehabilitate Parika Stelling and Supenaam Loading pontoon and also the Ministry is seeking a contractor to construct a new office building at Coldingen on the East Coast of Demerara. The works is estimated to cost $21 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Transport and Harbours Department

Acquisition and supply of spares for vessel.

Procurement of works, Lot1: rehabilitation of Parika Stelling, Lot2: Rehabilitation of Supenaam Side Loading Pontoon, Lot3: Rehabilitation of Supenaam.

Docking and Rehabilitation of M.B Sandaka.

Procurement of fifteen 4×4 pick-ups.

Construction of New Office Building at Coldingen Compound.

