Rosignol man sentenced to 20 years for killing wife

Kaieteur News – Taijram Rahim, a cane cutter of Marcy Dam, Rosignol Village, West Bank Berbice (WBB), was on Monday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the fatal stabbing of his 28-year-old wife back in 2020.

Thirty-four-year-old Rahim was charged in November 2020 for fatally stabbing his wife Amrita Rahim, called ‘Sally,’ a mother of three, at their Marcy Dam home.

In January, when Rahim appeared before Justice Navindra Singh at the Berbice High Court indicted for the capital offence of murder – he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. As such he admitted that on November 13, 2020 he stabbed and killed his wife.

Rahim was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Surihya Sabsook and the State was represented by Prosecutor, Nafeeza Baig.

According to reports, the couple was living together with their three sons, ages 11, 10 and 7.

The killing took place around 23:45 hours on November 13, 2020, after the family had a birthday celebration in their yard, and other relatives returned home.

According to reports, an argument ensued between the couple after Rahim accused his wife of cheating on him the day before. The woman had threatened to leave her husband. The argument became even more intense and the suspect walked into the kitchen and armed himself with a knife. He then returned to Amrita who was lying on the bed at the time and stabbed her about her body. He then ran out of the house and escaped.

The eldest of the three children had raised an alarm and alerted the other relatives who lived nearby – upon arrival at the house, they found Amrita in an unconscious state on the blood soaked bed. She was then taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital in a taxi but was pronounced dead on arrival.

During the sentencing hearing, the couple’s three sons in their victim impact statement shared mixed feelings about their father killing their mother.

Justice Singh, in handing down the sentence, said that the situation is a sad one which leaves the couple’s children grappling with the death of their mother and the incarceration of their father.

Rahim was then sentenced to 20 years with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years.